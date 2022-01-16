Bob balayage, the haircut that looks best with inverted Ombré highlights

At Panorama we know that the Bob balayage haircut has become one of the darlings of recent months and this style is so versatile that it combines with countless color effects, however, it is one of the few hair styles that go well with inverted ombré highlights; a very daring look that you must wear.

When we thought that we knew the best of the looks of the Bob family, they surprise us with one more quality, because this mini hair is the one that best goes with this dye that fuses the degraded effect from tips to roots, a different style. to what we had seen before.

What is an inverted ombré?

As its name implies, these highlights dye the roots a much lighter color than the ends (the opposite effect to balayage, babylights, etc.), so they will give you the illusion of movement in your hair, as well as much volume. A perfect option for those who want a fun change.

This proposal is not for everyone, since it challenges the stereotypes of stylized hair, so we recommend you go with a professional who recommends the appropriate color for your skin tone, in addition to your facial features, because we guarantee that will make a difference.

Photo: Pinterest

What is the difference between balayage and ombré?

Balayage originated in the Salon Carita in Paris, in 1970, this technique separates strands of hair to dye them a lighter color that will increase the light in the hair. While the Ombré, also of French origin, was born in 2008 and as the translation of its name refers to them; play with the shades of the hair with two-tone dyes.