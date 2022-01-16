Blue Cross vs. FC Juarez – Match Report – January 16, 2022

Cruz Azul won again thanks to one of its reinforcements. Carlos Rodríguez was the talisman and scored for the second consecutive game at the Azteca Stadium and is the main culprit in maintaining the good rhythm for the Machine, which this Saturday beat the Bravos de Juárez 1-0 who showed little resistance.

And it is that Rodríguez is the reinforcement that has been seen best in two games. The Mexican midfielder took advantage of Juan Reynoso’s scheme, who played without a nominal center forward and thus sought to surprise the border players.

‘Charly’ positioned himself as an inside player and took advantage of the fact that the defense from Juarez was distracted by the movements of Luis Mendoza to enter Hugo González’s area. Uriel Antuna connected with the former Rayados player and Rodríguez scored the only goal of the game with a shot from his right foot.

The Machine hardly suffered, but Jesús Corona was attentive when he was required under the three posts. ‘Chuy’ accommodated a couple of shouts when he had to accommodate his defense, the same one who experienced Alejandro Mayorga’s debut towards the second half.

The game was cut at times, but more because of an arbitration work that I notice nervousness, because the central Guillermo Pacheco, who barely lived his second match as a central judge in Liga MX, as he distributed cards left and right and cut the rhythm of the encounter.

Further, Cruz Azul did not fight. It even had the reappearance of Santiago Giménez, who entered with enthusiasm in the second half to rediscover the goal, which he did not reach despite his impetus.

Juan Reynoso came out with the victory with a new approach and without a nominal center forward. Their star element, Carlos Rodríguez, shone like a week ago and has since become one of the fans’ favorite players. The Mexican midfielder is the new talisman of this Machine.