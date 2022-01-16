Bills thrash Patriots; worst playoff loss for Bill Belichick

Midtime Editorial

buffalo





The buffalo bills they showed no mercy and crushed 47-17 the New England Patriots in the Wild Card Round clash of the NFL, a shock with additional flavor for being a classic of the Eastern Division of the American Conference.

With a devastating attack commanded by the quarterback Josh Allen, the Bills endorsed him the worst defeat in the Playoffs in the brilliant career of Bill Belichick, overcoming a 33-14 that the Baltimore Ravens in 2009.

Allen was uncovered and in each of his first seven possessions they scored a touch down, with the quarterback throwing five six-point passes, two of them caught by Dawson-Knox.

The quarterback threw for 308 yards, also sending to the end zone for Emmanuel Sanders, gabriel davis and for the lineman Tommy Doyle. The other two annotations of the Bills they fell courtesy of the corridor Devin Singletary.

For the New England Patriots, The noob mac jones He finished with two touchdown passes to Kendrick Bourne, but also two interceptions that reduced his aspirations.

Now the buffalo bills await the result of the duel between the Kansas City Chiefs Y Pittsburgh SteelersWell, if the Chiefs win, they will have to face them in the Divisional Round, but if Pittsburgh surprises then their rival will be the Cincinnati Bengals.

