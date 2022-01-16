Bills and Bengals advance, still waiting for a rival

Cincinnati beat the Raiders at home and Buffalo easily beat the Patriots, now they have to wait for results

The Wild Card Round of the NFL delivered the first two tickets of the American Conference, although there is still no defined duel.

Tonight the No. 3 buffalo Bills they showed no mercy to the No. 6 New England Patriots with a resounding 47-17 blowout at Highmark Stadium, thanks to a strong performance by quarterback Josh Allen, who threw five touchdown passes.

buffalo You still have to wait for the result of the game between Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs to know your rival for the Divisional Round

In the first game of this Saturday doubleheader, the Cincinnati Bengals they defeated 26-19 las vegas raiders to tie the first available ticket for the next round.

Cincinnati, who won the playoffs for the first time since Jan. 6, 1991, could even face the No. 1 seed in the AFC, the Tennessee Titans.

Nor is it ruled out that Bills and Bengals face off in the Divisional Round.

With one game to play in the AFC, these are the combinations that could happen in the AFC:

The triumph of Bills on Patriots ensures that the Bengals they will be visitors next week: if the Chiefs win, Cincinnati visit Tennessee and buffalo will head to Kansas City; if Pittsburgh wins, the Bengals will visit the Bills and Steelers to Titans.

In the NFC, everything remains the same, with the Green Bay Packers enjoying their bye week as the No. 1 seed.

The Wild Card Round of the NFC is played as follows:

No. 7 Philadelphia Eagles at No. 2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

No. 6 San Francisco 49ers at No. 3 Dallas Cowboys

No. 5 Arizona Cardinals at No. 4 Los Angeles Rams