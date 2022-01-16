Billie Eilish wins the Golden Globe for Best Song and is headed for the Oscar

In the midst of an edition marked by the controversy of racism, sexism and corruption surrounding the Hollywood International Press Association (HFPA), last night the winners of the Golden Globes of this year through a broadcast on social networks that did not have the presence of the nominated talent, presenters, and unlike previous years, neither did it have a large audience.

This year’s Golden Globes featured the names of the winners without a physical ceremony. TWITTER/GOLDENGLOBES



Although this year the famous and experienced composer Hans Zimmer was recognized musically with the Golden Globe for best soundtrack for his work on ‘Dune’, it was another musical star who was chosen to present the award for best song: Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas for the song ‘No Time To Die’, released in early 2020 as part of the latest James Bond film of the same name, just a couple of weeks before the start of the pandemic and it had to be postponed for several months the premiere of the tape.

INSTAGRAM/@BILLIEEILISH



The hit song by Elish and Finneas that bears the same name from the last 007 movie, competed with other great musicians like Beyonce, with Be Alive; Lin-Manuel Miranda with one of the main songs of Encanto; Carole King and Jennifer Hudson with and Here I am for the film Respect and finally Van Morris with ‘Down to Joy’.

On the way to the Oscar?

Although the nominees for the Oscars will be announced until February 8, all Billie Eilish fans expect more than a nomination for the powerful musical theme that had already won the Grammy Award in 2021 for Best Song for an Audiovisual Work . Added to this, it must be remembered that six of the last 10 winners of the globe for best song ended with an award from The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in their hands.