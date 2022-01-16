Billie Eilish is the pop star with the best vocabulary today

Composing a song is not an easy task, because artists have to combine a lot of things to make what they have in mind become a hit that not only breaks it on the charts, but also reaches millions of people. The lyrics are a fundamental part of a song and there are musicians who are true poets when it comes to writing, but apparently, currently the only one on this subject is billie eilish.

As you will remember, on July 30 and after much expectation, the 19-year-old singer He released his long-awaited second album, Happier Than Ever. An album where he made it very clear that he has matured in just a couple of years and that he wants to experiment in every way (over here you can check our review). But nevertheless, she is also showing that she is very good with words.

Billie Eilish is the current artist who uses words best

It turns out that the developers of a word search tool called Wordtips, examined the lyrics of Spotify’s most streamed active artists, the ones we typically see on modern pop star charts. And after counting the words used by each singer in their lyrics and adding the number of unique words they used per thousand phrases, They discovered that Billie Eilish has the best vocabulary.

In accordance with NME, Eilish tops this list by using 169 unique words per thousand in her songs.. After Billie, in second place we have harry syles with 159 words and Lizzo He took third place by using 153. Other names that appear in the top are those of Shakira (151) Janellle Monae Y lorde tied with 149. So as you’ll see, current artists do read and cultivate their language.

There is also a list with legendary musicians

It should be clarified that this list where Billie Eilish takes everyone on the street only covers the pop stars of the moment. Wordtips also has a ranking with legendary artists of all time and it’s no surprise to anyone that list is headed by Patti Smith with 217 unique words, then follow Joni Mitchell with 199, björk with 197 and Jim Morrison with 177. Pa ‘soon, women dominate this issue.

And if you are wondering what is the song with the most elaborate words in all history, it may surprise you because the Nobel Prize for Literature himself, Bob Dylan does not have this enormous honor. Not to make the longest story, Lou Reed is the one who managed to compose the song with the best vocabulary so far so “The Murder Mystery” which he recorded with The Velvet Underground contains 639 unique terms. HERE you can check all the Wordtips analysis.