Bengals advance, but still have no rival
Cincinnati beat the Raiders at home to secure their ticket to the next round, where they must wait for results
The Wild Card Round of the NFL handed out his first ticket this Saturday night.
The Cincinnati Bengals became the first winner of the weekend, beating 26-19 las vegas raiders to secure their pass to the Divisional Round, where they still do not have a defined rival.
Cincinnati, who won the playoffs for the first time since Jan. 6, 1991, could even face the No. 1 seed in the AFC, the Tennessee Titans.
These are the combinations that await the Bengals to meet your rival.
Cincinnati could secure its place in the second bracket with a victory for the No. 6 New England Patriots over the No. 3 Buffalo Bills in the nightly matchup that you can enjoy via ESPN and by Star+, although it would still be necessary to define whether they will be locals or visitors.
If the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Bengals will visit Kansas City and the Patriots will visit the Titans, if the winner is Pittsburgh, then the Bengals they will host the Patriots and the Steelers will visit the Titans.
A Bills win over the Patriots will ensure the Bengals they will be visitors next week, while the last game will define the rival: if the Chiefs win, Cincinnati will visit Tennessee and Buffalo will head to Kansas City; if Pittsburgh wins, the Bengals they will visit the Bills and Steelers to Titans.
In the NFC, everything remains the same, with the Green Bay Packers enjoying their bye week as the No. 1 seed.
The Wild Card Round of the NFC is played as follows:
No. 7 Philadelphia Eagles at No. 2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
No. 6 San Francisco 49ers at No. 3 Dallas Cowboys
No. 5 Arizona Cardinals at No. 4 Los Angeles Rams
