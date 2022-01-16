Beg you? not even you were: the viral trend with MEMES that revolutionizes Twitter and Facebook

doBeg you? Or that you were the very same Terra team bringing before me the memes Fashion. The memes they tend to have somewhat confusing origins but are always accurate when it comes to expressing some emotion, such certainty makes them a new form of expression, but sometimes they go a little further as it was with this trend that is already rapidly sweeping the internet.

Since last January 13, thousands of Twitter and Facebook users have returned to holding these new memes, which allude to great series, musical groups or actors that users would beg to return to. Users used all their creativity to generate these fun memes, which help you gain courage in any situation.

K-pop Idols, The Office and Spider Man the most wanted for these MEMES

One of the memes The most used was the one that refers to “The Office”, the program about the best boss in history in an office that sells paper for printers. The Office is a comedy series that revolutionized the genre by mixing sitcoms with reality shows, delivering an original product without competition.

If you have not yet seen this great comedy starring Steve Carrell who plays Michael Scott, you are still in time to enjoy it through Amazon Prime Video and HBO Max.

But not only Michael from The Office is one of the flagship searches of these new memes Well, the fans of the Marvel world did not miss this opportunity and showed that Andrew Gardfield is someone worth praying to. This after it emerged that the actor was extremely interested in playing Spider-Man again in a hypothetical third film about the arachnid superhero by Sony, where we could see Emma Stone as Spider-Gwen, let’s cross our fingers.

Another of the fandoms that was undoubtedly present in this wave of new memes, was that of k-pop, this musical current of Asian origin continues to sweep social networks and they make it clear with each trend. The intensity of their fandom surprises more than one and they themselves accept that they are not willing to beg anyone who is not an ‘idol’.

The fandom of K-pop and the ‘Idols’ grows year after year and it is expected that this 2022 will be no exception, since many bands of this genre are planning visits to our country, so it is expected that this empire of fans with a high degree of intensity grows exponentially.