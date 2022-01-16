Before ómicron, they will modify the traffic light methodology and expand emergency rooms

Due to the fact that the SARS-CoV-2 virus changes and new variants such as omicron arise, the Health authorities agreed on a new methodology in the COVID-19 Epidemic Risk Traffic Light.

At the first meeting of the year of the National Health Council for Well-being (Conasabi), the Secretary of Health, Jorge Alcocer Varela, stressed that the epidemiological traffic light requires modifications to respond as much as possible to the epidemiological reality.

However, the official did not give more details about the new guidelines and they have not been published.

Alcocer Varela made clear the intention not to impose specific restrictions, pointing out that no limitation of freedom or the violation of fundamental human rights is an excuse to confront the virus.

He considered that the main weapons are education, prevention and health promotion.

In addition, the Secretary of Health recommended the rational use of diagnostic tests to ensure their provision in surveillance and medical care to those who truly need them.

He summoned the secretaries and secretaries of Health of the 32 states, members of the council, to recover coverage of primary schemes in rural and distant areas, as well as the immunization of lagging, pregnant, 15 to 17-year-olds, in addition to doses of reinforcement.

Meanwhile, the Undersecretary of Health, Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez, announced that the hospital reconversion process will focus on expanding capacity in emergency rooms and outpatients, because in general, the omicron variant demands clinical management. ambulatory.

“Foreseeing conversion and efficiency mechanisms in the outpatient clinic and emergency rooms will prevent saturation before omicron,” he added.

The Ministry of Health detected this January 14, 44,293 recent cases of COVID-19, the highest number released by the authorities in one day, since the start of the pandemic.