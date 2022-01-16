‘Avatar 2’ (2022) release date, trailer, cast. Film directed by James Cameron

A success as impressive as that of ‘Avatar’ was destined to be the beginning of a great franchise. But nevertheless, james cameron decided to take it slow and we’ve finally had to wait over a decade until ‘Avatar 2’ is finally done.

With Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana Leading an extensive cast again, this sequel to the highest-grossing film of all time took a whopping three years to complete filming, which took place primarily in New Zealand. Everything is to offer a show to match when it hits theaters this coming December.

The history

Jake Sully and Neytiri have formed a family after everything they experienced in the first installment and they are willing to do whatever it takes to stay together. The problem is that an ancient threat reappears in order to complete its work, forcing them to leave their home and exploit new regions of Pandora.

Cast and protagonists of ‘Avatar 2’





Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana recover the characters of Jake Sully and Neytiri in ‘Avatar 2’. The former seemed destined for stardom thanks to the success of ‘Avatar’ and his participation in ‘Clash of the Titans’ and ‘Terminator Salvation’, but the truth is that his career did not take off and here he will have another opportunity to earn a privileged place in Hollywood.

For his part, Saldana has returned to taste the honeys of success thanks to his time at the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where she plays Gamora. Beyond that we have also been able to see her as Uhura in the recent trilogy of ‘Star Trek’ or under the orders of Ben Affleck in ‘Living by night’.

Also confirmed are the returns of CCH Pounder like Mo’at, mother of Neytiri, Gionvanni Ribisi as Parker Selfridge, corporate manager of the RDA mining operation, Joel David Moore as Doctor Norm Spellman, who went over to the Na’vi side in the first installment, Dileep Rao as Doctor Max Patel, Matt Gerald as Lyle Wainfleet, a mercenary hired by the RDA to fight the Na’vi, Sigourney Weaver, although in a different role from the one he had in ‘Avatar’, and Stephen Lang, the blind man from ‘Don’t Breathe’, as Miles Quaritch, the main villain of the saga.

Among the many novelties, the signing of Kate Winslet like Metkayina, a na’vi who will have a fundamental weight in history. The Oscar-winning actress repeats here with Cameron, the director who helped launch her to stardom with ‘Titanic’.

Here’s a behind the scenes still of Edie Falco as General Ardmore, the new head of RDA activity on Pandora. pic.twitter.com/USCULPvGfd — Avatar (@officialavatar) October 19, 2020

On the na’vi side, the presence of Cliff Curtis (‘Fear the Walking Dead’), Jamie Flatters in the role of the eldest son of Jake and Neytiri, Trinity Bliss as the youngest daughter of the protagonists, Bailey Bass, Filip Geljo and Duane Evans.

On the human side they join the franchise Jack Champion as the teenage human that Jake and Neytiri adopted, Eddie Falco (‘The Sopranos’) as the commander in charge of looking after the interests of the RDA, Brendan Cowell, Michelle Yeoh and Jemaine Clement.

What’s more, Vin Diesel and CJ Jones will appear in characters that nothing is known about, while Oona Chaplin (‘Game of Thrones’) will be Varang, being confirmed that he will participate in the four sequels of ‘Avatar’.

Director





After a bad experience in ‘Piranha 2: Vampires of the sea’, from which he was fired, James Cameron It didn’t take long for him to be a director to be reckoned with with ‘Terminator’, the beginning of a lucrative and extensive franchise of which just a couple of years ago we saw the very entertaining ‘Dark destiny’.

Cameron confirmed his talent with ‘Aliens, the return’, a great commercial success that some consider even better than the essential ‘Alien, the eighth passenger’, but after it came the only failure of his career. However, with ‘Abyss’ he discovered his interest in the marine world, to which he would later return on several occasions and with much better financial results.

The filmmaker got back on track with ‘Terminator 2: Judgment Day’, an impressive sequel in which he took a different approach to a story itself similar to that of its predecessor. After her he repeated with arnold schwarzenegger in the wonderful ‘Lies risky’, another indisputable success, before immersing himself in his most ambitious project to date.





‘Titanic’ was a movie that could have been a historic flop, but when it came down to it, it became the highest-grossing film of all time. Cameron had become the king of the world, but for almost a decade he preferred to focus on documentaries, also taking time to direct an episode of the series ‘Dark Angel’.

Of course, Cameron shook the world of cinema again in 2009 with ‘Avatar’, with which he managed to snatch ‘Titanic’ the title of highest grossing movie in history. Years later he would temporarily lose it for the benefit of ‘Avengers: Endgame’, but ‘Avatar’ would end up regaining the throne in March 2021.

The filming

The recordings of ‘Avatar 2’ started in California in August 2017, although the bulk of the filming took place in New Zealand from September of that same year, extending for a whopping three years until it was considered completed in September 2020, then beginning the arduous task of post-production. That was helped by the inevitable break caused by the coronavirus pandemic in 2019. Of course, James Cameron took the opportunity to move forward in parallel the filming of ‘Avatar 3’, which is also finished.

Trailer, images and poster





Just above these lines you have the only official image of ‘Avatar 2’ that has appeared to date. It is a matter of time before more arrive and also the long-awaited trailer.

When is ‘Avatar 2’ released?





After multiple delays, the arrival in theaters of ‘Avatar 2’ is scheduled for December 16, 2022. On December 20, 2024 it will be the turn of ‘Avatar 3’, while the premiere of ‘Avatar 4′ will take place on December 18, 2026 and that of Avatar 5’ on December 22, 2028.