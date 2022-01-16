Atlas got a long-suffering victory against Atlético de San Luis

The champion began the defense of his crown on the right foot. Atlas had a difficult presentation in this Closure 2022, but his dynamism and the lack of forcefulness of the Athletic Saint Louis, were the factors that combined to add their first three points of the tournament.

The rojinegros went from less to more in the game, with a few weak first minutes where they studied, but the potosinos were the ones who began to take the initiative.

those of saint Louis they self-sabotaged, since in a combination down the left wing Berterame received the ball in the area, deceived the defense and enabled Abel Hernandez so that he could finish off alone, but he hit the ball badly and sent it over the door defended by Vargas.

A few minutes later, a new lack of attention in the definition zone prevented the visitors from opening the scoring, since Berterame sent a service to the back of the defenders, but John Murillo received the ball badly and that caused Camilo come out to take over the ring.

For the complementary part, the foxes advanced lines and adopted a more protagonist posture, where Julian Quinones He was about to score the champion’s first goal in this 2022 when he looked for a divided ball in the visiting area, but the defense recovered and deflected the ball to a corner kick.

Arbitration gradually became the protagonist of the match, since it made a couple of controversial decisions, the first in which Franco Troyansky stepped on the leg Waller, but the whistle only decreed a warning for the red and black striker.

A few minutes later, Jairo Torres was shot down by Facundo Waller on the edge of the area, where the player from the Academy demanded a penalty.

Luck was dyed red and black, when in an unhooked Jeremy Marquez He beat the defensive back and sent a service looking for Julián Quiñones, but defender Ramón Juárez tried to cut the advance, but ended up sending the ball to the bottom of his goal.

