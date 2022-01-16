Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis sold their Hidden Valley mansion after two years without offers

What seemed impossible was not, as Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis were finally able to get rid of their first mansion.

The couple made up of Ashton Kutcher and by Mila Kunis it took about two years to get rid of his Hidden Valley mansion in California, by which they claimed to receive $13,995,000.

The home, which was the first they inhabited after formalizing their relationship, went on sale for the first time in May 2020, but the lack of interested parties caused them to relax their economic claims.

In September 2021 they returned to the fray and They advertised the property for $12.25 million., but even so the offers continued to be scarce.

This is what the former home of Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis in Hidden Valley looks like from the outside (The Grosby Group)

It was not until a few days ago that they finally managed to get rid of their old home, by accepting the $10.35 million dollars that they were offered.

The figure received is slightly higher than the $10.2 million dollars that Ashton and Mila paid in 2014, so far from making a profit, they only recorded losses.

So far, the identity of the new owner has not been revealed, nor the conditions under which the operation was carried out.

The residence, which was built in 1999 and is distributed over three floors, has an area of ​​7,352 square feet, with five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms.

It also has a hall, kitchen, breakfast room, dining room, living room, main room, bar, wine cellar, office, gym, sauna, among other rooms.

The combination of white and gold tones gives a touch of elegance to the residence (The Grosby Group)

The kitchen is open and very spacious. It is equipped with white cabinets, high-end appliances, as well as a central island that works to prepare food, but also as a breakfast area.

The kitchen of the couple’s former home is very spacious and open (The Grosby Group)

The main bedroom, suite type, has double dressing rooms, large windows, as well as a bathroom with a separate bathtub and spectacular views of the garden.

Outside it has extensive green areas, with a terrace, a swimming pool with its respective spa area, with a Jacuzzi, among other amenities.

The pool and hot tub area is simply spectacular (The Grosby Group)

In addition to attracting attention for its rooms and amenities, the house also stands out for its privacy, being located in a gated community far from the reach of paparazzi and onlookers, which, without a doubt, gives it a plus. .

