Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis sold their Hidden Valley mansion after two years without offers
Photo: Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher. Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images/Grosby Group
The couple made up of Ashton Kutcher and by Mila Kunis it took about two years to get rid of his Hidden Valley mansion in California, by which they claimed to receive $13,995,000.
The home, which was the first they inhabited after formalizing their relationship, went on sale for the first time in May 2020, but the lack of interested parties caused them to relax their economic claims.
In September 2021 they returned to the fray and They advertised the property for $12.25 million., but even so the offers continued to be scarce.
It was not until a few days ago that they finally managed to get rid of their old home, by accepting the $10.35 million dollars that they were offered.
The figure received is slightly higher than the $10.2 million dollars that Ashton and Mila paid in 2014, so far from making a profit, they only recorded losses.
So far, the identity of the new owner has not been revealed, nor the conditions under which the operation was carried out.
The residence, which was built in 1999 and is distributed over three floors, has an area of 7,352 square feet, with five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms.
It also has a hall, kitchen, breakfast room, dining room, living room, main room, bar, wine cellar, office, gym, sauna, among other rooms.
The kitchen is open and very spacious. It is equipped with white cabinets, high-end appliances, as well as a central island that works to prepare food, but also as a breakfast area.
The main bedroom, suite type, has double dressing rooms, large windows, as well as a bathroom with a separate bathtub and spectacular views of the garden.
Outside it has extensive green areas, with a terrace, a swimming pool with its respective spa area, with a Jacuzzi, among other amenities.
In addition to attracting attention for its rooms and amenities, the house also stands out for its privacy, being located in a gated community far from the reach of paparazzi and onlookers, which, without a doubt, gives it a plus. .
