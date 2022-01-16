Arnold Schwarzenegger cheated Sylvester Stallone in this way to make “the worst movie in the solar system”

The action cinema was fought and dominated by Sylvester Stallone Y arnold schwarzenegger during the 80’s and 90’s, who competed for all the roles, but also to see who had the biggest muscles or who had the least body fat.

Although it was never known who would have been the winner of that supposed competition, schwarzenegger confessed that at one point in his career he cheated on Stallone and his manager, this with the purpose that the interpreter of Rocky believed that he had won a role, although what he did not know was that he was making one of his biggest mistakes.

In 1992 it was announced that a buddy cop movie was in the works and arnold made believe sly that he was interested in the role, so he released a rumor that he would be close to signing the contract, although his intentions were that Stallone would believe it.

The plan of schwarzenegger came out perfectly, because sylvester took the bait and someone else came up with him to tell him that arnold was really interested in the role, to which Stallone he ended up accepting the role for less money.

The film is titled Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot (Stop or my mom shoots) and the co-star was Estelle Getty, but regardless of the image of Stallone, the film was destroyed by film critics and the actor became a joke for a while. Despite the harsh opinions, it managed to collect more than 70.6 million dollars at the box office, while its production cost had been 45 million dollars.

This was Stallone’s opinion

It took 12 years for sylvester Stallone issued a public opinion on his participation in Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot (Stop or my mom shoots), since in 2014, during an interview in tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the actor confessed that he was pressured by studio executives to take the role or else they would go to schwarzenegger.

But while interviewing him Fallon, the actor said that it is “one of the worst movies in the entire solar system, including extraterrestrial productions that we have never seen”.

While in 2017 schwarzenegger commented on what happened: “This was during our war, I said to myself, ‘I’m going to leak that I have a big interest.’ I know how Hollywood works. So I’d ask for a lot of money. . Maybe we can get it cheaper.’ So they told Sly, ‘Schwarzenegger is interested. Here are the press clippings. He’s talked about it. If you want to take it from him, he’s available.’ And he did! He totally did it. . A week later, I found out: ‘Sly is signing now to do this movie'”, so between laughs he confessed that his plan worked.

