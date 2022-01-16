Ariana Grande Telling Leonardo DiCaprio ‘F-you’ In ‘Don’t Look Up’ Came From The Director’s Daughter – Entertainment Open

Ariana Grande in “Don’t Look Up”. Netflix

Adam McKay had originally written Grande another line to say to DiCaprio’s character.

“It was ‘mind your own business, you boomer fuck,'” McKay told Insider.

The director’s daughter made him change lines after telling him that nobody says “boomer” anymore.

Adam McKay admitted he needed his daughter’s help when it came to the salty response Ariana Grande’s pop star character in “Don’t Look Up” gives to Leonardo DiCaprio’s character.

In the film, DiCaprio plays an astronomer, Randall Mindy, who is about to go on a morning show to warn the world that a comet is headed for Earth and will destroy it. He is in the green room with pop singer Riley Bina, played by Grande.

Trying to make small talk, Mindy tells Bina that she’s sorry to hear about her breakup with DJ Chello (played by Kid Cudi), which is all over the news.

Bina responds by saying, “Why not?” Mind your own business, you old bastard.

According to McKay, that was not the original line he had in Grande’s script.

Ariana Grande in ‘Don’t Look Up’. Netflix “It was ‘mind your own business, you boomer motherfucker,'” McKay told Insider in a recent interview.

“And my daughter, Pearl, and her friend, Ava, said, ‘No one says boomer anymore.’ .’ They were like, ‘You can’t let her say that.’ So I thought, ‘Well, what would she tell him?'” he recalled.

“And they were both like, ‘She’d just call him an old bastard.’ [Risas] So because of his note, I changed the line,” McKay continued. “I give them all the credit.”

This is not the first time that Pearl McKay has helped her father with his filming.

Pearl also starred in the video that launched comedy site Funny or Die in 2007 when the 2-year-old played the rude landlord opposite Will Ferrell in the viral video “The Landlord.”

Grande made some character adjustments of her own for another scene.

When Bina performs at a concert in the film to warn citizens of impending doom, Grande improvised some of the lines, McKay revealed in a Netflix behind-the-scenes video.

“Ariana Grande certainly improvised,” he said. “In fact, his best improvisation was when he first sang the song. She’s the one who added all that stuff about ‘We’re all going to die’ and ‘Turn off that shitty news’. That was his riff on the first track of the melody line. And the moment I heard it, I was like, ‘That’s in the movie.'”

Don’t Look Up, also starring Meryl Streep and Jennifer Lawrence, is currently available on Netflix.



