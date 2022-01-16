Ariana Grande closely follows other artists

Ariana Grande is working harder than ever this year, but not in the music. The artist is at a point in her career where the audiovisual is superimposed on the music, since he is the protagonist of The Voice and the next Netflix movie “Don’t Look Up”, in which he will act alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence. But this is not the only thing that keeps her busy, as she will be launching her own beauty line.

The singer has not yet expressed herself about all this, but social networks are already speculating. This new facet of Grande is almost confirmed, as one of the singer’s best friends took a photo of a poster promoting a new brand and posted it on his Instagram stories, tagging Ariana in it.

Although this brand is not registered in Grande’s name, it is registered as Thunder Road, a company owned by the singer. She even filed an application to register a series of beauty products under the name “rem beauty”.

This is not the first time that the singer ventures into this world, since she has ten perfumes in her personal collection available to the public.