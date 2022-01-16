Apple is planning a design change on the iPad Pro to incorporate MagSafe

According to new reports, Apple could be considering incorporating MagSafe into its own logo on the new 2022 iPad Pros.

Apple’s iPad Pros are always the top-of-the-range models within the firm’s tablets. For this reason, from the brand they try to incorporate the best features, something that we have been seeing in recent years. Y, everything points to the fact that throughout this 2022, Apple will not be short at all in this regard.

Some time ago, we began to see rumors about the possibility of the iPad Pro incorporating MagSafe on the back, similar to the iPhone. This would allow for new features like wireless charging, but would also require a redesign of the product. Y, according to new reports, it seems that Apple would continue working on it to launch it this year.

The 2022 iPad Pro would incorporate MagSafe on the back: everything we know so far

As we mentioned, as shared by 9to5Mac, it seems that sources close to Apple have told them what they are trying to do with the design of the iPad Pro. In principle, current designs do not allow MagSafe or wireless charging due to materialsWhich is why it looked like Apple might make an iPad with a glass back.

iPad Pro 2022: specifications, design and everything we know

However, considering how fragile it might be, it seems that Apple’s final idea is to make its logo larger on the back, similar to that of the MacBook Pro, and that said logo be made of glass and therefore the MagSafe technology is incorporated into it. To do this, the iPad Pro would incorporate much stronger magnets, guaranteeing the attachment of accessories.

What’s more, the MagSafe of the new iPad Pro would be much more powerful, which would allow higher charging speeds. This is logical considering that the batteries of the iPad are much larger than those of the iPhone, to which we must add that it is likely that with the new iPad Pro they will improve this aspect as well.

At the same time, It is also expected that the iPad Pro of 2022 will incorporate a new processor that is somewhat more powerful than the current M1 chip., especially considering that Apple should also launch new MacBook Airs with another processor, probably the M2 chip. However, it seems that the increase in screen size is still not expected to arrive this year.

