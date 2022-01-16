Anne Hathaway has the keys to wearing a maxi dress in trend

The stylistic formulas for which he has opted Anne Hathaway since he began filming his next series, WeCashed, in the city of New York, serve as inspiration for fashion lovers who, like us, live their day to day nostalgically, eagerly awaiting the looks of the one who was the protagonist of The Devil Wears Prada has to offer us.

Although the truth is that one of the last outfits he has shown us the actress Little (or nothing) has to do with the combinations that he defended in the film that marked a before and after in the lives of those who hoped to carve out a fruitful path in the industry of Fashion, we are facing a design that is maximum trend.

The American actress, Anne Hathaway, was seen on the streets of the Big Apple with a maxi dress on trend, multicolored, that bohemian style women will love. It is a loose piece with one of the prints that we have seen on more occasions this spring/summer 2021: the floral (or botanical). The character she plays in the series, Rebekah, also reminds us that the mix between vibrant and muted tones is trend.











© James Devaney

Actress Anne Hathaway wore a maxi dress on the streets of New York.





How to wear a bohemian maxi dress according to Anne Hathaway?

As well as Anne Hathaway brought us back to the character of Andy Sachs which he performed, a few years ago, with the combination all in black, where the booties went (perfect for Autumn Winter) those who starred in the look, this time, the actress has surprised those present on the set of WeCrashed.

american actress knows how to wear a maxi dress long sleeve print and succeed doing so for months to come. The time has come to replace those pieces of summer clothing with those warm garments that will save us from the days when the air blows more intensely and temperatures begin to drop.

We know that, together with knitted designs, they will be the fall maxi dresses the perfect alternative to summer period outfits. The dresses are timeless and simple. And, above all, they stand as true lifesavers in any season of the year. Who doesn’t love to show off long dresses of dimensions oversized with sports shoes, with boots (or ankle boots) or with classic footwear such as ballerinas or moccasins? Be sure to choose the accessories that allow you to see yourself stylized and favored as the most. However, if you can’t resist and want to emulate the style of Anne Hathaway from now on, we will tell you that the actress has combined her dress with flat toe sandals in a brown tone and has completed the look with dark plastic sunglasses.