Angelina Jolie speaks out on the Alec Baldwin case

The actress has shared her thoughts on the unfortunate accident that led to Alec Baldwin killing ‘Rust’ cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

On October 22, the actor alec baldwin was involved in an unfortunate and very serious accident during the filming of his new film, ‘Rust’, which caused the death of the film’s cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins. The incident was triggered by the misuse and lack of control of the firearms used for the recording. Unknowingly, Alec drew a pistol he thought was a blank.

After the justified stir that the accident has raised, a debate has been opened about whether the 63-year-old actor should face any charges. This incident has also put the spotlight on the questionable safety regulations regarding the use of weapons.

Angelina Jolie, at the premiere of ‘Eternals’ in London | GETTY

Angelina Jolie, who has just released the latest film in which he participates, ‘Eternals’, has spoken about it. “I can’t imagine what these families are going through,” the actress said yesterday in an interview with The Times. “Right now, the pain and tragedy of that accident is pretty overwhelming.”

– Alec Baldwin meets with the family of Halyna Hutchins

– Hilaria Baldwin talks about the accident that ended the life of Halyna Hutchins

“You have to take it very seriously,” continued the 46-year-old actress, director and screenwriter. As Jolie has explained, she is no stranger to prop weapons, as has starred in multiple action movies -from ‘Salt’ to ‘Mr. and Mrs. Smith’-, in which weapons were used on the set. But, in addition, he has directed and produced other films, such as ‘Unbroken’.

“I’ve always been very careful because I’ve had to work a lot with weapons.” explained the actress of ‘Maleficent’. “I have always checked when I am directing, there are certain procedures. You have to take it very seriously,” he concluded.

The affidavit issued by the filming management team states that neither Alec Baldwin nor the assistant director, in charge of the weapons, were aware that the weapon was loaded. Shortly after the incident, Baldwin spoke out on Twitter, writing: “There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins., a wife, mother and companion deeply admired by us”.

For his part, Anatoly Androsovych, father of Halyna, confessed that he does not hold Alec responsible for the accident. “We still can’t believe that Halyna is dead and her mother is going crazy with grief,” he told The Sun. “But I don’t hold Alec Baldwin responsible: the responsibility lies with the props who handle the weapons.”