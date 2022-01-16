Andrew Garfield’s girlfriend: Is the ‘Spider-Man’ star currently dating anyone?

The year 2021 put Andrew Garfield back on the global radar in a big way. The British actor has garnered a string of nominations for back-to-back movie roles. Tammy Faye’s eyes Y Tick, tick… boom! In December, Garfield wowed fans with his appearance on Spider-Man: No Way Home. Since his breakout role in The social network (2010), Garfield has shared the limelight with some famous faces, including his The amazing Spider Man co-star Emma Stone. Fans have understandably wondered: Does Andrew Garfield currently have a girlfriend?

Andrew Garfield had an impressive 2021

▶» src=»https://www.youtube.com/embed/YJserno8tyU?feature=oembed» frameborder=»0″ allow=»accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

Considering Garfield had been quiet for a couple of years, fans of the talented actor were delighted when he returned in late 2021 with three new performances.

In September, Garfield appeared as disgraced televangelist Jim Bakker on Tammy Faye’s eyes with Jessica Chastain, who is also an Oscar nominee for her role as the title character. In November, Garfield wowed audiences in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical Tick, tick… boom!, which has made him a potential Oscar contender.

In a recent interview with Variety, Garfield explained that playing Jonathan Larson was “a gift.” He went on to say that the opportunity allowed him to increase his considerable skill set. Garfield said that if he had the chance, he would definitely do another musical.

In December, despite very sincere denials when asked by the media if he would appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Garfield appeared in the movie. His version of the beloved heroic character appeared alongside Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire. The Sony film, co-produced with Marvel, is reaching $1.4 billion worldwide thanks to enthusiastic fans of all ages.

Does Andrew Garfield have a girlfriend?

Andrew Garfield | Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

In November, Garfield was spotted crossing the street in New York City, with rumored girlfriend Alyssa Miller, according to People. Garfield, 38, and the 32-year-old model were holding hands. It was a rare move for the actor who tends to keep his personal life private.

Later that night, the pair were seen on their way to a taping of TThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert, where he promoted Tick, tick, boom! which premiered on Netflix that weekend.

Miller had previous ties to actor Jake Gyllenhaal. They split in 2014. Miller is an actress and Sports Illustrated swimsuit model.

Garfield’s relationship history includes Emma Stone

▶» src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/-fqCX2X6iY4?feature=oembed” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

There have been some famous faces in Garfield’s romantic life. He had a four-year on-and-off relationship with his The amazing Spider Man co-star of Oscar winner Emma Stone. The popular duo ended their relationship in 2015.

Garfield had just ended a relationship with singer Rita Ora in 2019, sparking rumors of a new romance with actress Aisling Bea. Garfield was seen by a fan with Bea at a performance of hamilton in West London that year.

The actor spoke to IMDb about his movie. under the silver lake in April 2019. When asked by a fan if she believed in love at first sight, she explained that she did. He went on to explain that he also thinks you could “absolutely love anyone if you knew their story.”

Garfield shared his views on relationships. For him, the notion of modern romantic love is wrong and creates many problems for us today. Garfield went on to say that the two point four nuclear family idea needs to be reevaluated. He explained that we need to reconsider “the idea that we have Adam and Eve and not Adam and Steve.”

Garfield said he thinks it’s possible for all of us to be in love all the time with ourselves and the people around us.

RELATED: ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’: Andrew Garfield Announces He’s ‘Open’ to Playing Spider-Man Again, ‘Never Say Never’