America would have reached an agreement with Colo-Colo by Pablo Solari

The Águilas del América and Colo-Colo would have reached an agreement for Pablo Solari, one of the strikers appointed by Azulcrema in the Liga MX Stove Football.

The Eagles of America and Colo-Colo They have been in contact for a few days, due to the interest of the Azulcrema team in hiring Paul Solari. The young Argentine right winger is one of those appointed by the board to add to the alternatives of Santiago Solari facing the rest of the Grita México C22 Tournament of Liga MX.

During the week it transpired that from the Nest They sent a proposal that was denied by the Cacique for two reasons. The first purely economic, that is, it would not have been sufficiently satisfactory for the claims of the South American group. And the second, because the strategist Gustavo Quinteros includes the player in his scheme for the objectives he will face in the first half of the year.

But nevertheless, the Eagles of America They returned to the charge and this time they would have had a positive response. At least that is how El Francotirador from the RÉCORD newspaper reported it through the social network Twitter, with a publication in which he detailed that the Colo-Colo accepted the second offer since Coapa for Paul Solari.

“It hurts me that they doubt me… You already know how information is handled from SOUTH AMERICA; this is clear: AMERICA already reached an agreement with Colo Colo for PABLO SOLARI, reinforcement for this tournament”, launched the column this Saturday, January 15, just past noon CDMX. If so, in the week there should be news regarding an official announcement.

They reveal the amount that America would have offered Colo-Colo for Pablo Solari

According to journalist Marcelo López López of ESPN Argentina, the Eagles of America offered to Colo-Colo from Chile for 80 percent of the token Paul Solari, five million dollars. If materialized, the Kid would arrive at Coapa almost on par with Alejandro Zendejas, Paul Arriola and Jorge Meré, reinforcements that internally give as consummated.