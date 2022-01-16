Amazon Prime ranking in the United States: top 9 of today’s favorite movies Saturday, January 15

Get the juice out of your leisure time. Instead of wasting it in the search for the best movies, use the tools that this platform gives you streaming.

Amazon Prime has a list with the best of its cinematographic offer, where they are ordered according to the preference of the users. The most interesting thing is that this ranking is updated in real time. Instead of wasting your time, take advantage of your previous minutes to make yourself something to snack on.

Surely you have already seen many of them, but there will be others that may interest you, so get on with it! These are the 9 most searched movies in the United States:

one. Hotel Transylvania: Transformania

Drac and the gang are back, like you’ve never seen them before in Hotel Transylvania: Transformania. We will meet our favorite monsters again in a completely new adventure in which Drac will face one of the most terrifying situations experienced so far. When Van Helsing’s mysterious invention, the “Monstrifier Ray,” spirals out of control, Drac and his monstrous friends are transformed into humans, and Johnny becomes a monster!

two. The bar of high hopes

From director George Clooney and based on the best-selling book “The Bar of High Expectations,” “The Tender Bar” follows an aspiring writer (Tye Sheridan) as he pursues his romantic and professional dreams. From a stool at his uncle’s (Ben Affleck) bar, he learns what it means to grow up alongside a quirky group of local characters.

3. Being the Ricardos

Film about television pioneer Lucille Ball (1911-1989). The story takes place during a specific week of the production of the series ‘I Love Lucy’ when Lucy and her husband Desi Arnaz face a crisis that could end their careers and also their marriage.

5. time is up

An accident forces Vivien and Royan to readjust their lives little by little and begin to live in a present that may be more stimulating than anything predefined.

6. tomorrow’s war

One day the world comes to a standstill when a group of time travelers is transported from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message: Humanity is losing the global war against a deadly alien species. The only hope of survival is for the soldiers and citizens of the present to be transported to the future and join the fight. Among those recruited is high school teacher and family man Dan Forester (Chris Pratt) who, determined to save the world for his daughter, joins a brilliant scientist (Yvonne Strahovski) and her father (JK Simmons) on a desperate quest. for rewriting the fate of the planet.

7. the daughter of the wolf

A woman returns home from a journey through the Middle East to discover that her father has passed away. In addition to the tragedy that this entails, he begins to have problems with his 13-year-old son, who constantly challenges his authority. When it becomes known that his father has left behind a large inheritance, his son is kidnapped by a local gang of mobsters whose leader is a man named “Father.”

8. No regrets

An elite SEAL commando uncovers an international conspiracy while seeking justice for the murder of his wife in Tom Clancy’s No Remorse. The explosive origin of action hero John Clark, one of the most popular characters in the Jack Ryan universe, from writer Tom Clancy.

9. My crazy family

Comedy about an ex-convict who must overcome many difficulties to reintegrate into the outside world.

10. The Bourne Ultimatum

Jason Bourne continues to investigate who he is and what is really behind the secret CIA program called Treadstone. Now a British reporter from “The Guardian” puts him on a new lead by the name of Blackbriar. Bourne will find him in London, in an attempt to fit the last pieces of that past that he is still trying to recover.

Hopefully we’ve got you excited about this roundup of the most watched movies. Go ahead and discover them on Amazon Prime!

The truth is that the hours of the day will not be enough for fans of film productions to see so many hours of good films. we all know that Amazon Prime is an expert at streaming the biggest blockbusters, which are worshiped around the world.

Do not stay behind and follow us on this journey through the seventh art.