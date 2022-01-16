Amazon Prime ranking in Spain: top 10 of the most watched movies today Saturday, January 15

In a market as saturated as that of the services of streaming, these platforms struggle to have the best productions. Amazon-Prime is no stranger to this reality and, willing to become a strong opponent, provides his subscribers with the list of his 10 works of cinema with the best acceptance in Spain.

We are talking about the list that classifies the titles according to who is seeing what in real time. If you are interested in knowing what quality content is available, keep reading the following paragraphs.

one. Hotel Transylvania: Transformania

Drac and the gang are back, like you’ve never seen them before in Hotel Transylvania: Transformania. We will meet our favorite monsters again in a completely new adventure in which Drac will face one of the most terrifying situations experienced so far. When Van Helsing’s mysterious invention, the “Monstrifier Ray,” spirals out of control, Drac and his monstrous friends are transformed into humans, and Johnny becomes a monster!

two. Garcia and Garcia

Hispavia, a small-time low cost airline, is in serious difficulties. Neither their numbers add up, nor do their planes fly. In a desperate attempt to save the company, they decide to simultaneously hire a prestigious airline consultant and an unemployed expert mechanic. Both are called Javier García. Chance and the disorganization of the company will cause them to be confused and exchange their roles and while the mechanic is cared for by the owner of the company and lodged in luxury hotels, the executive ends up in the hangar, sheathed in greasy overalls. Perplexed and not knowing what is happening, they both start facing each other’s tasks, until the two Javier García meet and discover the error.

3. The last big scam

After his latest cinematic bombshells, producer Max Barber creates a new movie, all to kill off his leading man, Duke Montana, in a stunt for insurance. But when Duke can’t be killed in a basic trick, Max puts him in more dangerous situations.

Four. After: lost souls

When Tessa makes the most important decision of her life, everything changes. Secrets about her and Hardin’s family come to light put their relationship and their future together in jeopardy. Tessa’s life begins to fall apart and nothing will be as before. Even though she knows that Hardin loves her, these two lost souls are surrounded by jealousy, hate…and forgiveness. Until now, love was enough to keep their relationship afloat, but is it really worth it anymore?

5. The bar of high hopes

From director George Clooney and based on the best-selling book “The Bar of High Expectations,” “The Tender Bar” follows an aspiring writer (Tye Sheridan) as he pursues his romantic and professional dreams. From a stool at his uncle’s (Ben Affleck) bar, he learns what it means to grow up alongside a quirky group of local characters.

6. infinite

Evan McCauley has skills he never learned and memories of places he’s never been. Self-medicating and on the brink of a mental breakdown, a secret group calling themselves the “Infinites” come to his rescue, revealing that his memories are real.

7. The shelter

What would happen if a snowstorm left a group of people isolated in a mountain hotel during a Christmas weekend? Well, for better or worse, madness is served.

8. Spider-Man: Far From Home

Peter Parker decides to go with Michelle Jones, Ned and the rest of his friends to spend a vacation in Europe after the events of Avengers: Endgame. However, Parker’s plan to put aside his superpowers for a few weeks is cut short when he is recruited by Nick Fury to join Mysterio (a human who comes from Earth 833, a dimension of the multiverse, who had his first appearance in Doctor Strange) to fight against the elementals (four immortal entities that come from the same dimension and dominate the four elements of nature, fire, water, air and earth). At that moment, Parker puts on the Spider-Man suit again to do his job.

9. derailed

Pepo, Roge, Costa and Juan Luis, four in their twenties, embark on the dream trip: the INTERRAIL. But on their first stop in Paris, the adventure, and incidentally their friendship, come to an abrupt end. Twenty years later, Juan Luis has passed away and, as his last wish, he has decided to donate his juicy inheritance to his three old friends. But in return he asks them to do the Interrail that they couldn’t do with some fun conditions… they have to take their friend’s ashes with them so that he can “live” the experience with them. For the “love” of Juan Luis, these three 40-year-olds will have to resolve their differences, visit the same cities and live the same parties, but in a much more pathetic way. And with cholesterol through the roof…

10. Being the Ricardos

Film about television pioneer Lucille Ball (1911-1989). The story takes place during a specific week of the production of the series ‘I Love Lucy’ when Lucy and her husband Desi Arnaz face a crisis that could end their careers and also their marriage.

