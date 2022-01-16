All the premieres of movies and series on Amazon Prime Video, Disney +, Movistar + and Filmin in the week of January 17 to 23 – Series news

‘As We See It’ and ‘Crímenes, by Carles Porta’, the most anticipated premieres on the different streaming platforms.

The third week of January 2022 arrives loaded with premieres on the different platforms. Highlights in Amazon Prime Video the debut of As We See It, one of the few platforms that debuts the platform in the first month of the year, as well as the arrival in its catalog of an addictive action film that not long ago brought to theaters: Ice Road.

Disney+, for its part, will premiere in our country the ABC series Queens and the French series A man of honor, while Movistar+ highlights the arrival of the docuseries Crimes, by Carles Porta and several premiere tapes.

Take note below all the series and movies that premiere on Amazon Prime Video, Disney +, Movistar + and Filmin from January 17 to 23, 2022.

-SERIES-

As We See It

This American drama series is one of the few series that Amazon has released in the month of January, so it is undoubtedly one of its big bets of the month. The story focuses on a group of three young people -Jack, Harrison and Violet- who, in addition to sharing a flat, share the fact that they are all within the autistic spectrum. However, at 20 years of age, they face the same problems and interests as any young person their age: the search for a good job, friends and also love.

Premiere: January 21st

-FILMS-

Ice Road

If you like action and survival movies, this may be a good opportunity to enjoy this extreme film starring Liam Neeson and released in theaters last summer. In it, the veteran actor gets into the skin of a professional driver who is entrusted with a difficult mission: to lead a group of trucks that are the only hope for a rescue on the ice.

Premiere: January 21st

-SERIES-

Crimes, by Carles Porta



If you’re a true crime fan and you don’t know Carles Porta, we can assure you that you’ll barely need to watch an episode of the documentary series crimes to get hooked on his voice and his way of recounting some famous events from the Spanish black chronicle. The Catalan journalist and writer is very popular for his radio space Crims by Catalunya Ràdio, for which it received the Ondas de Radio 2021 Award for Best Program, and it is precisely this program that Crímenes de Carles Porta constitutes its audiovisual version.

Premiere: January 17

-FILMS-

Help

This British film starring Jodie Comer introduces us to the protagonist of Killing Eve in the shoes of a woman named Sarah who seems to have found her ideal job in a nursing home in Liverpool. However, with the arrival of the Coronavirus in March 2020, what until now was his dream job becomes the worst nightmare he could imagine.

Premiere: January 18

Spirit (Indomitable)

This animated film based on the Netflix original series also comes to Movistar+ after its premiere last summer. In it, a young teenager named Lucky Prescott leaves the big city to move to a small town where she doesn’t quite feel comfortable. There, however, he quickly makes friends and forms an unbreakable bond with a wild horse named Spirit.

Premiere: January 21st

-SERIES-

queens

This new drama that premiered on the American network ABC last fall now comes exclusively to Disney + to present us the story of four women around the age of 40 who, in the 90s, used to have a hip hop band. After years apart and not knowing anything about each other, they decide to get together to get the Nasty Bitches back.

Premiere: January 19

a man of honor

This French suspense series that also arrives in Spain exclusively from Disney+ is an adaptation of the Israeli Kvodo and tells the story of Richard Altman, a respected and honored judge who finds his life turned upside down when his son Lucas hits and runs. The series will sound familiar to you, since it was recently adapted in the USA under the title Your Honor and starring Bryan Cranston.

Premiere: January 19

-FILMS-

lucy in the sky

Noah Hawley comes to the big screen with this science fiction film starring Natalie Portman as an astronaut who has just returned to planet Earth. However, once back he realizes that he has lost track of reality.

Premiere: January 21st

Here and now

This drama produced and shot in Costa Rica is the story of Lara, a contemporary dancer who is quite insecure, but very good. When she receives the opportunity to enjoy a scholarship to join a dance company in Berlin, the dream that comes true becomes an internal conflict, since it means leaving her home and her people behind.

Premiere: January 21st

Birdman (or the unexpected virtue of ignorance)

-SERIES-

Operation Buffalo

This series set in Australia in 1956 has at its center the story of how nuclear weapons began to be tested in the oceanic country after World War II. A top secret operation.

Premiere: January 18

-FILMS-

Lizzie



Suspense drama starring Kristen Stewart and Chloë Sevigny tells the true story of Lizzie Borden and the murders she committed in her home in 1892. The victims: her father and stepmother. His assistant: his servant Bridget Sullivan, with whom he had an emotional relationship.

Premiere: January 21st

Cut!

Directed by and starring Marc Ferrer and released in theaters last November, ¡Corten! is the story of Marcos, an unsuccessful film director who is shooting a movie in Barcelona when a series of murders begin to take place.

Premiere: January 21st

