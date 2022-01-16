Actor who participated in ‘Titanic’ as a child continues to receive money from the film | Film and TV

Reese Thompson made her film debut in the 1997 blockbuster film titanica. At 5 years old, he played the role of an Irish boy, a young third-class passenger who tragically dies with his mother and sister.

In the film, Thompson appears in three scenes and has one line of dialogue.

Thompson, 29, is a director of digital marketing. Even if told Business Insider that he doesn’t remember much of his time in the film, there is a reason why he will never forget it: Thompson still receives some checks for his performance in the film.

Thompson ended up earning around $30,000 for her part in the film which she invested and put into bank accounts. Since then, much of that money has gone toward his education, car and living expenses, he said.

However, you continue to receive residuals on a quarterly basis. Residuals are compensation paid to actors for their performance in a theatrical motion picture (movie) or television program, beyond the use covered by the “initial compensation” (your session fee), depending on bigmouthaudio .

The amount of what each actor receives depends on the licenses that the film or series has. “Residuals begin once the film appears on video/DVD, basic cable and free or pay television, or new media,” according to the Screen Actors and Directors Guild website.

In the years after the release of titanica, the checks were for “low thousands,” he said. The number sometimes increased, such as when the VHS and DVD versions came out in 1998 and 1999, respectively. There was also a DVD re-release in 2005, a Blu-ray release in 2012, and a theatrical re-release to celebrate the film’s 20th anniversary.

Thompson says he tends to earn around $200 to $300 a year in residuals..

“It’s weird because it’s not present in my mind anymore,” he said. “It’s not like, ‘Oh, when am I going to get a new check from titanica?’ When it happens, it’s like, ‘Oh great, $100 extra.'”

How Much Do Actors Earn From Residuals?

Just like Thompson, many actors receive money for their participation in series and movies for a long time. the cast of friends, for example, is entitled, by contract, to 2% of what the series generates, which is about a billion dollars. This means that each of the protagonists takes about 20 million dollars a year.

Only for Forrest Gump, it is estimated that Tom Hanks took about 60 million dollars.