8 vegan meat, egg and dairy trends to watch in 2022

This article was translated from our English edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process. The opinions expressed by the collaborators of Entrepreneur they are personal.

Another year in the books, another Veganuary.

I think we can already agree that veganism itself is not a trend: sales of plant-based foods continue to grow rapidly. Given that the relationship between industrial animal agriculture and climate change remains a pressing issue, there is no reason for it to slow down anytime soon. It turns out that plant-based foods are big business (to the tune of an estimated $7 billion in 2020). And in business, there always has to be something in the way. The realm of plant-based alternatives to meat, dairy and eggs should be no exception.

Based on what we’ve seen in 2021, there are some projections we can make about what will be new and exciting in plant-based foods next year. We’ve been hearing a lot lately about cell-cultured meats and half-meat, half-vegetable hybrids, but good vegan protein isn’t far behind. New innovations and business strategies continue to proliferate in the plant-based food space.

From fermentation creations to celebrity-owned brands, here’s what I expect to see more of in 2022.

Star-studded and dairy-free

From fitness to craft spirits, you know something has become a cultural mainstay when celebrities start putting a face to it. The end of 2021 has seen a couple of celebrity brand debuts, and products that are decidedly dairy-free. In early December, Cardi B announced the launch of her new alcoholic novelty: Whipshots. It’s vodka-infused whipped cream that just so happens to be dairy-free. So far, the marketing of the product is not giving much importance to the non-dairy aspect, which speaks to how normalized non-dairy products have become. (That said, Cardi B isn’t shy about her interest in becoming vegan ). Elsewhere in the music world, record producer Jermaine Dupri recently introduced his own brand of vegan ice cream, JD’s Vegan. It’s made from a coconut cream base and will be sold at Walmarts across the country. The dairy alternatives market is expected to be worth over $40 billion by 2026. It seems likely that more stars from the entertainment world will cross over and start selling their own plant-based products in the future.

Jump ship for plant-based meat

The saying adapt or die is as true in the business world as it is anywhere else. And interestingly, we’re seeing some of the world’s largest meat companies do exactly that: adapt. Some, like JBS, the Brazil-based company that holds the title of the world’s largest meat producer, are incorporating it into their business strategy by introducing vegan chicken alongside their traditional meats. In other cases, big food industry executives are turning to plants: Namely David Hoffman, the former Dunkin’ CEO who just raised $2.7 million for vegan bacon brand Hooray Foods, and Doug Ramsey and Bernie Adcock, the executives who recently left their long-standing positions at Tyson to work with Beyond Meat. These are great career moves, but they shouldn’t come as much of a surprise. The plant-based food market has been growing rapidly and is expected to continue to do so for the foreseeable future. It’s just good business.

Skewers without lamb

Plant-based burgers are practically commonplace today. But vegan lamb? That’s something we don’t see very often, if ever. British culinary giant Marco Pierre White recently announced that it will serve not just beef, but whole lamb made by Israeli company Redefine Meat at its UK restaurants. And UK brand Wicked Kitchen has recently launched a vegan alternative to lamb in the retail space. If lambless lamb goes down well with consumers, it probably won’t be long before it’s available in the US and elsewhere.

Cruelty free raw

It’s not that vegan fish alternatives don’t exist: they’ve been offered in vegetarian Chinese restaurants for a long time. Sophie’s Kitchen and Good Catch have had plant-based seafood in the retail space for several years. 2021, however, saw the introduction of sushi-grade vegan tuna in the raw bar. Kuleana’s vegan tuna is made from a blend of plants including algae and koji mushroom, and is not just another bone for vegans. Time magazine recognized it as one of the 100 best inventions of 2021 (also on the list: the Covid-19 vaccine). It’s a soft launch in US retail and restaurant markets, but if Time’s hype is anything to go by, it probably won’t be long before we start seeing it everywhere.

Take the milk out of the milk chocolate.

Vegan sweets, especially chocolate, have so far been primarily a niche dominated by specialty brands like Amy’s and Unreal. Now, finally, we’re seeing legacy brands jumping headfirst into the plant-based waters. Kit Kat launched a vegan version of its classic chocolate bar in various international markets earlier this year. German confectioner Ritter Sport also recently announced an upcoming line of vegan bars. The list goes on: Cadbury and Mars have already introduced vegan milk chocolate candies, and Lindt plans to do so this January. Although, it may be some time before you see non-dairy milk chocolate at your local 7-Eleven. Most of these products are not yet being introduced to the US market. But, if all goes well, it’s only a matter of time before they start migrating out of Europe.

Better-for-you burgers and chicken

The nutritional value of plant-based meat alternatives has long been a topic of debate among nutritionists, consumers, and business leaders. I’ve argued in the past that the relative unhealthiness of a Beyond or Impossible burger compared to traditional kale or black bean veggie burgers is actually part of its value. But that, of course, does not speak for everyone. Impossible Foods modified their empanadas a couple of years ago to contain less saturated fat and other unwanted elements. Beyond Meat did the same thing earlier this year when it launched a revamped, low-fat version of its flagship burger, as well as a new one that’s even lower in fat. Now, instead of makeovers, some plant-based brands are seeking nutritional gold early on. Case in point: Today, the maker of vegan chicken nuggets boasts a short, readable ingredient list and an impressive calorie-to-protein ratio. Expect to see more of this from existing and newborn brands next year.

The latest alternative milk: potato

You didn’t think the dairy alternative industry was done exploring new ingredients, did you? UK supermarket chain Waitrose has named potato milk a promising product for 2022. It is being praised in part for its sustainability. Sure enough, the Swedish brand Dug will be expanding from Europe to the US in the coming months. With more than 20 million tons of potatoes produced in the US each year, it’s only a matter of time before some competitors emerge.

fermentation of the future

The latest, and perhaps the most philosophically interesting, development in animal-free foods recently has been the use of fermentation to create proteins that are chemically identical to those that come from animals. Perfect Day is an industry leader providing brands like Brave Robot and soon General Mills with casein and whey grown in a facility, not from real cows. San Francisco-based brand The EVERY Company has developed a chicken-free egg white protein that is already offered as a smoothie ingredient in Pressed juice stores. These products are difficult to label: they are cruelty-free, but are they vegan? Are they animal free, but not animal protein free? But for people who want to eat ethically and sustainably without sacrificing the tastes they’re used to, they could be a game changer. Another San Francisco-based startup called New Culture raised $25 million in funding to support its quest for cow-free, but not dairy-free, cheese.

Beans and vegetables are great and all, but sometimes a vegan, vegetarian, flexitarian, or reducetarian just wants something hearty and familiar. Plant-based and food-tech meat, cheese and egg alternatives are anything but stagnant as a market sector. They are experiencing new developments and innovations, raising a lot of seed money and attracting the attention of the entire food industry. And I, for one, could really opt for a cruelty-free, environmentally friendly, and relatively healthier cheeseburger in 2022 and beyond.

