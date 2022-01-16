5 key details in the latest Pokémon Legends gameplay: Arceus

After learning about the latest news from Pokemon Legends: Arceus, now we have received more news related to this promising title in the form of details: this is an interesting publication.

The information includes what has been named as the 5 key data of the most recent gameplay of the game.

Key Details of Pokémon Legends

This is the gameplay we were talking about:

Return to Sinnoh

We remind you of the premise of this long-awaited title:

Explore vast wildernesses where endless discoveries await you in Pokémon Legends: Arceus for Nintendo Switch. Observe, catch and investigate wild monsters in this action role-playing game set in the past. It takes place when it was not usual for humans and Pokémon to live in harmony. Your adventures take place in the majestic natural surroundings of the Hisui region. You will be in charge of investigating to create the first Pokédex of the region. Return to Sinnoh These lands, which will one day become the Brilliant Diamond and Glistening Pearl region of Sinnoh, boast true natural wonders. Also impressive landscapes and a good number of wild creatures. Some will be familiar to you, while others will be completely new! The enigmatic Arceus is said to be the key to solving a strange phenomenon affecting certain Pokémon in the region. How will this mythical be connected to your adventure? Team Galaxy is made up of the most varied people who have traveled to Hisui to investigate this mysterious region. You are the newest addition to the research division of Team Galaxy and your job is to scour every corner of Hisui in search of species.

What do you think? We read you in the comments. We also leave you with our complete coverage of the Pokémon Legends: Arceus game, scheduled for January 28, 2022, here.

