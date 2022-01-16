20 ’90s Kate Moss looks to wear today

These are the trend colors in 2022

The power of the ‘naked dress’: can transparencies be empowering?

Kate Moss’s life changed forever the day she returned from a vacation in the Bahamas with her family. I was 14 years old and I was at the airport John F. Kennedy of New York when she was discovered by Sarah Doukas. Surely, then, that teenager did not imagine that she would end up becoming one of the most important fashion icons of all time and would become known as the ‘antimodel’ for not fitting in with the canons established in the 90s.

Her free spirit and that way of living life as if it were the last day, in addition to her very particular beauty, led her to be the muse that conquered the top firms in the world and in which we are inspired today. The ‘highlights’ of her personal life range from her mythical romance with Johnny Depp to her controversial courtship with Pete Doherty, passing through the famous 2005 cover of the Daily Mirror, where the model appeared snorting cocaine.

Now, let’s talk about the style of Kate Moss. The ‘minimal’ vibe, rocker and carefree It has always been reflected in his ‘lookazos’ that, today, are pure nineties inspiration from which we can take ideas to destroy. We analyze some of her keys when it comes to dressing for the top’s 48th birthday.

lingerie dresses

Rum GalellaGetty Images

They were the top’s favorite garment, especially at events. Elegant, simple and very trendy in the middle of 2022. We promise to fill our wardrobe with many like yours (here you have some on sale).

Basic wardrobe: ‘jeans’ and t-shirt

Jim SmealGetty Images

His star combination was straight jeans —I’m sure you have some too— and a tight t-shirt. A necklace and ankle boots were enough to elevate their ‘looks’. Of ten!

yes to transparencies

Getty Images

Let’s talk about this already mythical Kate dress. An incredible ‘naked dress’ that, in fact, we can’t stop seeing now in the most explosive ‘celebs’. would you dare

Cut-out dresses

Rose HartmannGetty Images

Nothing we wear today has been recently invented. She was one of the forerunners of this sexy garment.

Always ‘total black’

Rum Galella, Ltd.Getty Images

Your favorite color? It is more than clear. Of course, always subtracting seriousness with his white sneakers.

A wide collection of ‘LBD’

Rum GalellaGetty Images

This is not new: it has always been practically mandatory to have a ‘litte black dress’ in the closet. However, his collection is one of the most extensive of all the tops. He always wore it.

fan of suits

Kevin.Mazur/INACTIVEGetty Images

If they are black and in an ‘oversize’ code, even better!

