20 ’90s Kate Moss looks to wear today

  • These are the trend colors in 2022
  • The power of the ‘naked dress’: can transparencies be empowering?

    Kate Moss’s life changed forever the day she returned from a vacation in the Bahamas with her family. I was 14 years old and I was at the airport John F. Kennedy of New York when she was discovered by Sarah Doukas. Surely, then, that teenager did not imagine that she would end up becoming one of the most important fashion icons of all time and would become known as the ‘antimodel’ for not fitting in with the canons established in the 90s.

    Her free spirit and that way of living life as if it were the last day, in addition to her very particular beauty, led her to be the muse that conquered the top firms in the world and in which we are inspired today. The ‘highlights’ of her personal life range from her mythical romance with Johnny Depp to her controversial courtship with Pete Doherty, passing through the famous 2005 cover of the Daily Mirror, where the model appeared snorting cocaine.

    Now, let’s talk about the style of Kate Moss. The ‘minimal’ vibe, rocker and carefree It has always been reflected in his ‘lookazos’ that, today, are pure nineties inspiration from which we can take ideas to destroy. We analyze some of her keys when it comes to dressing for the top’s 48th birthday.

    lingerie dresses

    kate moss and richard avedon in new york city, new york photo by ron galellaron galella collection via getty images

    Rum GalellaGetty Images

    They were the top’s favorite garment, especially at events. Elegant, simple and very trendy in the middle of 2022. We promise to fill our wardrobe with many like yours (here you have some on sale).

    Basic wardrobe: ‘jeans’ and t-shirt

    kate moss at the los angeles international airport in los angeles, california photo by jim smealron galella collection via getty images

    Jim SmealGetty Images

    His star combination was straight jeans —I’m sure you have some too— and a tight t-shirt. A necklace and ankle boots were enough to elevate their ‘looks’. Of ten!

    yes to transparencies

    kate moss 90

    Getty Images

    Let’s talk about this already mythical Kate dress. An incredible ‘naked dress’ that, in fact, we can’t stop seeing now in the most explosive ‘celebs’. would you dare

    Cut-out dresses

    kate moss photo by rose hartmanwire image

    Rose HartmannGetty Images

    Nothing we wear today has been recently invented. She was one of the forerunners of this sexy garment.

    Always ‘total black’

    kate moss photo by ron galella, ltdron galella collection via getty images

    Rum Galella, Ltd.Getty Images

    Your favorite color? It is more than clear. Of course, always subtracting seriousness with his white sneakers.

    A wide collection of ‘LBD’

    new york city february 7 model veronica webb and model kate moss attend the 13th annual cfda awards on february 7, 1994 at new york state theater, lincoln center in new york city, new york photo by ron galellaron galella collection via getty images

    Rum GalellaGetty Images

    This is not new: it has always been practically mandatory to have a ‘litte black dress’ in the closet. However, his collection is one of the most extensive of all the tops. He always wore it.

    fan of suits

    kate moss photo by kemazurwireimage

    Kevin.Mazur/INACTIVEGetty Images

    If they are black and in an ‘oversize’ code, even better!

    This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker