10 movies on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and HBO Max to watch on a Sunday

Don’t Look Up

Don’t look up.jpeg Netflix

Astronomy graduate student Kate Dibiasky and her professor, Dr. Randall Mindy, make a startling and terrifying discovery: a massive comet is on a direct collision course with Earth. The other problem is… nobody cares. Kate and Randall embark on a media tour warning humanity that takes them from indifferent President Orlean and her son and chief of staff, Jason, to the broadcast of ‘The Daily Rip’, a lively morning show hosted by Brie and Jack. There are only six months left for the comet’s impact, but what do you have to do to make the world look up? Directed by adam mckay, is starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett and Jonah Hill. Available on Netflix

Being the Ricardos

javier-bardem-and-nicole-kidman-being-the-ricardos.jpeg Amazon Prime Video

Film about the actress, television pioneer, Lucille Ball (1911-1989). The story takes place during a specific week in the production of the successful period series ‘I Love Lucy’ when Lucy and her husband, Desi Arnaz, face a crisis that could end their careers and also their marriage. It is directed by Aaron Sorkins and is starring Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem, JK Simmons, Nina Arianda. Available on Amazon Prime Video.

The Mitchell Family vs. The machines

The Mitchell Family.jpeg Netflix

The Mitchell family’s road trip, escorting one of their sons to his first day of college, is interrupted by a technological insurrection that threatens humanity. Directed by Michael Rianda Y jeff rowe features the voices of abby jacobson, Danny McBride, Maya Rudolf, Michael Rianda, Eric Andre, Fred Armisen, Conan O’Brien, Beck Bennett, John Legend Y Olivia Coleman. Available on Netflix.

king richard

King Richard.jpg

Biopic about Richard Williams, a father beyond despair who helped raise two of the most extraordinary athletes of all time, two athletes who would end up changing the sport of tennis forever. Richard had a very clear vision of his daughters’ future, and using unconventional methods, he devised a plan that would take Venus and Serena Williams from the streets of Compton, California, to the Olympus of sports, turning them into legendary icons. Directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green, is starring Will Smith, Demi Singleton, Saniyya Sidney, Aunjanue Ellis. Available on HBO Max.

The Tender Bar

The Tender bar.jpg

Adaptation of JR Moehringer’s memoirs, which recounts the writer’s childhood and teenage years, growing up on Long Island in search of a father figure among the patrons of his uncle’s bar. Directed by George Clooney, is starring Tye Sheridan, Ben Affleck, Lily Rabe, Daniel Ranieri and Christopher Lloyd. Available on Amazon Prime Video.

The KKKlan infiltrator

The kkklan infiltrator Legendary Pictures

In the early 1970s, a time of great social upheaval against the backdrop of a fierce fight for civil rights, Ron Stallworth becomes the first black officer of the Colorado Springs Police Department. But he is received with skepticism and hostility by the commanders and some of the agents. Unafraid, he decides to go ahead and do something for his community by carrying out a very dangerous mission: infiltrate the Ku Klux Klan and expose it to the city. Directed by Spike Lee, the film is starring John David Washington, Adam Driver, Topher Grace Y Laura Harris. Available on Netflix.

dunes

spec Dune.jpg Warner Bros Pictures

Arrakis, the desert planet, feud of the Harkonnen family for generations, remains in the hands of the House of Atreides after the emperor cedes to it the exploitation of spice reserves, one of the most valuable raw materials in the world. galaxy and also a drug capable of amplifying consciousness and extending life. Duke Leto, Lady Jessica and their son, Paul Atreides, arrive on the planet with the hope of recovering the renown of their house, but soon they will be involved in a plot of betrayal and deception that will lead them to question their trust between them. his closest associates already appreciate the locals, the Fremen, a race of desert dwellers with a close relationship with the spice. Directed by Denis Villeneuve, is starring Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson and Oscar Isaac. Available on HBO Max

story of a marriage

1.jpg

Charlie, a New York theater director, and his actress wife, Nicole, struggle to overcome a divorce process that takes them to extremes both personally and creatively. Directed by Noah Baumbach is starring Scarlett Johansson, Adam Driver, Laura Dern, azy robertson Y Alan Alda.

the english spy

The English Spy.jpg

During the Cold War between the United States and Russia, engineer Greville Wynne infiltrates MI6, the British intelligence service, as a spy. When the Cuban missile crisis promises to tip the balance in favor of the Soviet country, Wynne begins to work with the CIA to leak information about the plan that the Russians have in place and thus avoid a catastrophe. Directed by Dominic Cooke, is starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Rachel Brosnahan and Jessie Buckley. Available on Amazon Prime Video.

beautiful revenge

Beautiful revenge.jpg

Cassie had a bright future ahead of her until a nasty incident cut her career short. Now nothing in his life is what it seems: he is smart, bold and lives a double life at night. Cassie is given the opportunity to make amends for everything that went wrong in her past…by taking revenge on the guilty parties. Directed by emerald fennell, is starring Carey Mulligan, Bo Burnham and Alison Brie. Available on HBO Max.