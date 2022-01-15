YouTube will now automatically download videos on your mobile

The application of Youtube is testing a very cool feature that can save you from boredom when you stay no data or connection. It is something inherited from the YouTube Music app and is already reaching users. His name is ‘Smart Downloads‘ or ‘Smart Downloads‘ and aims to entertain you when don’t have connection. Youtube will download videos automatically on your smartphone so you can watch offline.

20 weekly videos automatically downloaded to your mobile

YouTube knows that all users have some time of the week when their connection is invalid, they run out of data or they don’t want to spend it to watch their content. To alleviate those moments of possible boredom, he has created Smart Downloads.

The function puts to work the youtube algorithm to download 20 videos from the platform to your mobile. Yes, will store these videos on your device without you having to do anything. when you stay Without connection you can go to the section downloads and start viewing content. You can do it, because these videos are saved locally on your mobile.

YouTube will download a maximum of 20 videos per week and will be based on your tastes to do so. In this way, when you need it, you will have a large number of videos available for which you will not need a connection.

In tests and only for a few

The Smart Downloads are already being tested in Europe to make them reach all users in the near future. The bad news is that not all users will be able to enjoy this feature. Downloading videos is only available for users of YouTube Premium, something that will not change for Smart Downloads.

Only if you pay the monthly fee will you be able to access this function and benefit from it. In countries like Spain and Latin America YouTube Premium is not very popular among users, so only a few will be able to access the interesting feature.