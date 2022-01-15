Workers at GM plant in Silao will elect new union representation in February

Reuters.- Workers at the General Motors (GM) plant in Silao, Guanajuato, focus of a recent labor conflict, they will elect a new union representation on February 1 and 2 to negotiate their next collective contract, according to an official statement released on Friday.

The factory’s unionized employees rejected the current collective contract at the polls in August, the first major challenge to the new North American trade agreement, T-MEC, signed by Canada, the United States and Mexico.

According to the government Federal Center for Conciliation and Labor Registration, which calls for the new vote, four trade union organizations registered between December 7 and 22 to run as the next representatives from the workers.

One of them, the National Independent Union of Industrial Workers, is an independent group that grew out of last year’s efforts among employees who rejected the previous collective agreement.

The Silao plant is an axis of the truck strategy pickup of the company in North America and produced around 339,000 Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra units in 2019, more than a third of the total of the 906,000 that the company sold.

The August vote was seen by employees as a way of throwing off the yoke of the then-current union, which they accused of protecting the company’s interests over their own.

