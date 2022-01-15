Wordle, the game: where to play and how to play?

Getty Images

What is Wordle game? How and where do you play it? The Wordle game is an online game craze that has taken social networks by storm.

Where is it played?

The free game is available on the Wordle website which explains how to play it. It’s pretty simple. “Guess the WORD in 6 tries. Each guess must be a valid 5-letter word. Press the Enter button to send it. After each attempt, the color of the tiles will change to show how close you were to the correct answer,” the website says.

The game is free and is played online.

This is what you need to know:

The squares turn different colors to help you guess the Wordle answer of the day

Color coding gives you clues as to how close you are to the correct answer when you play Wordle.

For example, if the letter square turns green, it means the letter is in the word and in the right place, but if it turns yellow, it means the letter is in the word but in the wrong place.

If the tile does not turn green or yellow, it means the letter is not in the word.

A new Wordle is available every day, says the website.

To get started, just type in any five-letter word. Then hit enter, check the color and enter another. Keep going until you get the word right or run out of guesses.

If you choose an invalid word, it will say that it is not in the word list. You can repeat letters. For example, if you place the letter B on a square and that square turns green, that means you’re fine, but you can still place the letter B on another tile on your next turn.

According to NPR, everyone has the same word to guess and can share your results on Twitter. Users try to outdo each other by guessing the word accurately in the fewest number of tries.

Who created Wordle?

According to NPR, New York City software engineer Josh Wardle created Wordle and named it after him.

He originally did it for his partner Palak Shah, who “helped with some of the development,” according to NPR. The game has 2.7 million players and it went viral in October 2021.

You can practice Wordle here. This page has a Wordle wizard.

Inverse has published a list of tips to help improve users with Wordle. Among the tips, the site suggests that you use “normal” letters: lots of vowels, and start with the typical letters used in the Wheel of Fortune, such as R, S, T, L, N and E.

Avoid “weird letter” words like X and Z and you can turn on “colorblind mode or dark theme” if that helps, Inverse reported.

According to The Washington Post, there have been debates about the differences between the American and British spellings as the game grows in popularity around the world.

