With this website you can simulate that you are driving on Google Maps anywhere in the world

Driving Simulator is a free driving simulator that uses Google Maps with which you can go anywhere in the world without leaving home.

One of the most used Google applications on a daily basis by a large number of users is, without a doubt, Google Maps, because it allows you to go anywhere by following the directions of the GPS navigator and, in addition, it also warns you of radars and traffic incidents.

I’m sure you’re all familiar with the Google Maps app, but what you may not know is that there’s a web page called Driving Simulator with which you can simulate that you drive on Google Maps anywhere in the world.

This is all that Driving Simulator offers us

Driving Simulator, as its name suggests, is a free driving simulator that uses maps from Google Maps with which you can drive on the roads of the whole world without leaving home.

This website has been created by Japanese developer Katsuomi Kobayashi and you can access it both from a smartphone and from a PC, as it is optimized for both devices.

To start using this driving simulator you simply have to access its website and click on the button Start. Once the simulation has started you only have to write in the search box in the top left the name of the city you want to drive through or even the name of an emblematic place in that city such as a monument or a football field. Once this is done, you have to press the button Go which is located to the right of the search box and Driving Simulator will take you to the place you have chosen.

To move around the city you have chosen with your virtual vehicle, you simply have to use the arrow keys on your computer keyboard or the virtual keys in the event that you do it from a mobile, although the experience of using this simulator on a PC it is much more satisfying than on a smartphone.

Driving Simulator has a number of options to further customize your driving experience by letting you choose between a car and a bus, choose between three view types: map, satellite and hybrid or customize the tilt angle of the camera (with the buttons till up Y till down).

One of the most curious details of this free driving simulator is that there are no traffic accidents, since the vehicle will go over buildings or any other obstacles to avoid collisions.

