With a stable peso, the stock market closes the week with a gain of 1.02%

The Mexican peso did not register a percentage variation against the dollar at the close of business, closing at 20.31 units per greenback in the interbank market, however, the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV) fell 0.34% this Friday, closing the week with a gain of 1.02%.

During the day in which the weight did not change, even reaching minimum of 20.29, while the Index of Prices and Quotations (IPC), the main indicator of the BMV, separated from the US market, ending with a weekly gain of 1.02% after having lost 0.13% the previous week.

Specialists commented that within the index, in the accumulated of the last five sessions, gains were recorded in 22 of the top 35 companies included in the CPI sample and the issuers with the best performance were Telesites (5.85%), followed by Grupo Cementos Chihuahua (5.5.%) and Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro (5.49%).

In addition, during the week IPC hit a new all-time high of 54,102.49 points, accumulating a yield so far this year of 0.89%. For reference, in 2021, the IPC posted an annual gain of 20.89%.

It is worth saying that the volume negotiated in the market reached 199.8 million titles for an amount of 16,736 million pesos (about 825.3 million dollars).

Of the 681 firms that listed on the day, 212 ended with their prices rising, 432 had losses and 37 closed unchanged.

The titles with the greatest upward variation were from the home products marketer Grupo Famsa (GFAMSA A), with 34.33%; the media company TV Azteca (AZTECA CPO), with 11.86%, and the company Grupo de Cementos Chihuahua (GCC), with 3.99%.

In contrast, the titles with the greatest downward variation were those of the airline Aeroméxico (AEROMEX), with -8.37%; the company Value Grupo Financiero (VALUEGF O), with -5.41%, and the department store chain El Puerto de Liverpool (LIVEPOL 1), with -4.88%.

With information from EFE and Reuters.

