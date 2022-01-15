winning numbers of the Draw 2622

RESULTS READY! The 2622 Draw of the Bogotá Lottery has ended and the numbers that fell and winners can already be found in this note along with the prizes. Where to see LIVE and ONLINE the draw to check your ticket?

Draw ready! The winning number of the Bogotá Lottery jackpot was: 9163 series 067. The complete results can be verified AT THE END OF THE NOTE.

There are minutes left to know the results and numbers that fell on the Bogota Lottery on Thursday, January 13. Draw No. 2622 will start at 10:40 p.m. Colombian time and the details will be published AT THE END OF THE NOTE or by CLICKING HERE.

The draw will include the LIVE and ONLINE transmission of Channel ONE to see LIVE and ONLINE from Colombia.

This Colombian Lottery has its draw every Thursday at the same time. The only exceptions are holidays, where the drawing is postponed to the next business day.

It is known for being one of the most important games in the country since it has one of the biggest prizes of all. The Grand Prize Mayor reaches 9,000 million pesos. In addition, there are a large number of smaller prizes of up to 400 million.

Every Thursday, the draw can be viewed LIVE through the Canal UNO radio station in Colombia.

Bogotá Lottery: complete results and winning numbers for Thursday, January 13, 2022

The winning number was: 9163 series 067

Transmission | Bogota Lottery | LIVE and ONLINE via streaming

Bogotá Lottery: what is the jackpot and all the dry prizes for the winners of the Sorteo 2622

Draw calendar for 2022 in the Bogotá Lottery: day and time of the next draw

