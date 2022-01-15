Windows 11 receives update KB5008353 for Insiders
To our surprise, Microsoft today released a new cumulative but only for users of the insider program that they are in the channel Beta Y Release Preview. the cumulative KB5008353 (22000.466) does not bring new features to Windows 11, but many bug fixes.
Fixes in build 22000.466 (KB5008353)
- We have improved the reliability of app installations on ARM64 devices with the cumulative KB5008353.
- We have updated daylight saving time to start in February 2022 instead of March 2022 in Jordan.
- We have fixed an issue that causes ARM64 devices to stop responding when hibernated or resumed from hibernation.
- We fixed an issue that could prevent some image-editing programs from correctly reproducing colors on certain high dynamic range (HDR) displays. This frequently affects white colors that could be displayed in bright yellow or other colors.
- Fixed an issue affecting predictive pre-rendering in Microsoft Edge Internet Explorer mode.
- Fixed an issue that sometimes prevents you from entering strings in the input method editor (IME).
- We fixed an issue that causes the audio service to stop responding on some devices that support hardware-accelerated Bluetooth audio.
- We have fixed an issue where the text that informs the client about the progress of the Windows update is incorrect in Japanese.
- We have fixed an issue that affects app icons when apps are not running. On the taskbar, these icons could be displayed as active as if the applications were running.
- We fixed an issue that could cause VPN profiles to disappear. This issue occurs when you use Microsoft Intune or a third-party mobile device management (MDM) tool to deploy VPN profiles in Windows 11 (original version).
- We fixed an issue that affects applications written to integrate only with Azure Active Directory (AAD). These applications will not work on machines that are joined to Active Directory Federation Services (ADFS).
- Fixed an issue that could cause the Get-TPM PowerShell command to fail when trying to report the Trusted Platform Module (TPM). The command fails with error “0x80090011 Microsoft.Tpm.Commands.TpmWmiException,Microsoft.Tpm.Commands.GetTpmCommand”.
- We fixed an issue that causes a Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP) session to disconnect or the screen to go blank for Server Core. This issue occurs when you install the AppCompat feature.
- We have fixed an issue affecting windows.system.profile.retailinfo.dll with cumulative KB5008353
- We’ve fixed some issues affecting File Explorer’s performance when searching for and selecting files.
- We’ve added a new Your Microsoft account page to the Accounts category in Windows Settings for Home and Professional editions.
- We fixed an issue that incorrectly shows the volume icon on the taskbar as muted with the cumulative KB5008353
- We fixed a reliability issue that caused File Explorer and desktop context menus to stop working.
- We fixed an issue that caused the Shift KeyUp event to not be passed to an app when using the Korean IME.
- We’ve added the HelpWith feature, which uses Microsoft Bing technologies to suggest relevant help topics for each setup page.
- We fixed an issue that prevents the touch keyboard from appearing on the lock screen when a device has a Microsoft account (MSA).
- We fixed an issue affecting badge information loading on the taskbar, sometimes causing the device to stop working.
- We’ve fixed an issue that prevents some options from appearing in the Win + X menu.
- We have fixed an issue that causes a device to stop working when connected to multiple displays.
- We’ve fixed an issue affecting the auto-hide feature of the taskbar. The taskbar may not appear reliably when hovering over the primary or secondary display.
- We have fixed an issue that sometimes prevents you from using the Simplified Chinese IME.
- We fixed an issue that could prevent icons from appearing on a secondary display’s taskbar.
- Fixed an issue that prevents installation of certain printer plug-in applications when the printer device driver is being installed.
- We fixed an issue showing outdated battery percentages for connected Bluetooth devices on the Bluetooth and other devices page in Settings.
- We have fixed an issue that prevents IP cameras from connecting and streaming to certain DirectShow (DShow) applications.
- We have improved the auto-brightness algorithm to provide better response in low light conditions on all supported systems.
- We have fixed an issue that causes lsass.exe to stop working and the device to reboot. This problem occurs when the Windows NT Directory Services (NTDS) counters are queried after the NTDS service has stopped.
- We have fixed an issue causing a crash in the WebDav redirector. This issue occurs when trying to read a file from the local TfsStore, which causes the system to stop responding.
- Fixed a performance regression issue that occurs when you enable update sequence number (USN) journaling.
- We fixed an issue that caused the “Disallow compression on all NTFS volumes” Group Policy Object (GPO) not to be applied in some cases.
- We have fixed an issue that prevents Robocopy from retrying the file copy process.
- We have fixed an issue that causes Windows to stop working and generate the error “IRQL_NOT_LESS_OR_EQUAL”.
- We have fixed a memory leak that occurs when WinVerifyTrust() is called. This problem occurs if verification fails for the first signature of a file that has multiple signatures.