Windows 11 debuts a new volume and brightness control 11 years later

Seeing is believing. The classic volume and brightness control of Windows, which had not been renewed since the time of Windows 8 (launched in 2012), will finally be replaced. Brothers and sisters, let’s toast!

Windows 11 and the search for consistency

With the release of Windows 11, Microsoft committed to renew and unify the design of Windows, turned into a real Frankenstein’s monster with traces of Windows 7, Windows 8 and the different design styles that Windows 10 has featured.

Windows 11 was released in October 2021 and delivered on its promise…partially. Numerous elements of the interface are still not renewed, something understandable given their amount and the way some are programmed. However, there was an element whose non-renewal was inexplicable: the hardware indicators.

The hardware indicators they are those little surfaces that are shown, for example, when we raise or lower the volume or brightness from our keyboard. Its last design dates back to 2012 and since then, Microsoft had not touched them again, not even with Windows 10.

Target: 2022 update

Now, with Build 22533 from the Windows Insider Dev Channel, Redmond has put an end to this inconsistency. The new design of the hardware indicators adapts perfectly to the aesthetics of Windows 11, bringing us a little closer to that desired uniformity.

We do not yet know when this change will arrive in the stable version of Windows 11, but it will presumably occur with the release of the annual operating system update, which possibly takes place between the months of June and July.

Microsoft is working so that this update includes a good number of new features that help complete Windows 11. The North American giant has a perfect opportunity to show that they are serious about this renewal. This is just one of many examples that they are headed in the right direction. The question is, how far will they go?