Will Smith’s best moments on his last visit to ‘El Hormiguero 3.0’

Will Smith He already feels at home every time he steps on the set of ‘El Hormiguero 3.0’ and it shows in the naturalness with which he expresses himself and in all the jokes, comments and stories he has told on his visits. After two years without seeing Pablo Motos and Las Hormigas, Will Smith returns next week, but in the meantime, these are the best moments he left us on his last visit:

If something characterizes Will Smith, it is his sincerity. The actor does not mince words to say what he thinks and speak with the truth ahead, although yes, always with a touch of humor.

Pablo Motos wanted to ask him about the role you turned down in the memorable and historical film 'The Matrix' and how he decided to make that decision. At first, the script seemed like a real utopia to the actor, and although now years later, 'The Matrix' has been a success, he acknowledges seeing Keanu Reeves better. Can you imagine Will Smith in the role of 'Neo'?







the actor also told the scariest experienceto what he had lived throughout his life and why he would never do it again. Will Smith has dared many challenges and would prefer to swim with sharks and jump from a parachute from the highest point, before repeating it. Can you imagine his response?







In addition, another fact that seemed surprising to Pablo Motos was that he always left home without his wallet and had to ask people for money to buy things. Will Smith was honest with Motorcycles and humorously told him some anecdote about his mistake. "I don't want to scold you, but you have a lot of money," the presenter ended up answering with good humor.







Will Smith knows how to do everything and is not afraid of any challenge Pablo Motos challenges him to. The presenter has proposed to the actor that, together with Adym Evans, sing the song of the Genie of the lamp from 'Aladdin' and neither of them has been able to say no. What a style this version has!







Will Smith not only dares with rap versions, but he plays all styles, including flamenco accompanied by Pablo Motos. A fun improvisation that sparked laughter on the set. How to forget that moment!







And of course, during his last visit he made us laugh and gave us moments as funny as this one, where as soon as the program started, he surprised us with Martin Lawrence with an impressive choreography to the sound of music. ¡Even Pablo Motos knew it!







We can’t wait to see you back on the show!