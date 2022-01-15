Why Netflix’s Haunting Supernatural Thriller Will Be Your Obsession

file 81 is the ideal series for those who love a good mystery, the stories of macabre cults and supernatural terror.

The series was first a successful horror-mystery podcast, where a man becomes involved in a disturbing case after he is hired to restore a series of files and videos in an apartment building (which actually exists and is located in New York). ). At first he thinks it’s an easy job that’s going to make him a quick buck, but he ends up obsessed and convinced that there’s something really weird behind it all and that he’s the only person who can fix it.

The series has Showrunner to Rebecca Sonnenshine, who also works on the series TheBoys, already James Wan (The Conjuring, Saw, Malignant) as executive producer, who worked together in 8 chapters where a story full of unexpected twists and shocking revelations unfolds.

file 81 is divided into two timelines, one in the present, and the second that we know (partly) through videos in the style Found Footage, like the Japanese The Curse, which is so brutal that no one finishes watching it, or The Blair Witch Project), who are the ones who reveal the mystery behind the disappearance of a woman named Meldoy Pendras, who was last seen in an apartment building where she was going to do a project for the school.

What is the series about?

Not much can be said about it, the idea is that you discover the story from the hand of the protagonist, but, in general, the story follows an archivist who stumbles upon more than he would like to have discovered.

Mamoudou Athie (Black Box) plays an archivist who agrees to restore a series of files for a businessman, played by Martin Donovan (Big Little Lies). These are several damaged videos that were recorded in 1994 by a woman named Melody (the actress in Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, Dinah Shihabi), who was documenting what was going on inside the Visser Building, which was a strange apartment building.

The building and its inhabitants have their own stories and secrets, as does the archivist, named Dan, who begins to believe that he can still save Melody and that he needs to discover the clues within those videos.

Why watch File 81?

The return of found footage

Movies like Blair’s wich they used the found footage style to give their stories realism and increase terror, but this was something that was losing popularity over time and was eventually discontinued.

file 81 It takes a fresher approach and uses found footage to achieve a retro and nostalgic style, but also to get the protagonist and the audience more into Melody’s story and what happened to her. The advantage is that, although Dan only knows the facts through the Melody videos, the audience has more details by seeing what is happening in the present day and what happens outside of the characters’ perspective.

It’s a good way to reduce a bit of the budget that a series uses, but it also works very well to give the story more credibility and to make you feel more connected to the events, but without exaggerating or without forcing yourself to watch 8 episodes of the style camera in hand

Part of an addictive podcast

We’ve already seen great series that were podcasts first, like Jessica Biel’s Limetown, Hometown with Julia Roberts and The Shrink Next Door with Kathryn Hahn and Paul Rudd, and File 81 joins the list.

The podcast tells the same story and it’s unsettling because when you only have the audio, it’s your people who fill in the gaps and imagine the scenarios, but the series does it justice and managed to create that unsettling and mysterious atmosphere, especially since it’s they changed some details to maintain the element of surprise.

We have the same intrigue, mystery and horror, but in its own way, which means the podcast is worth listening to even if you’ve already seen the series, or vice versa.

Cults, twists and surprises

The series uses a lot of mind games to create tension and anticipation, plus everything gets crazier and crazier as the story progresses.

There are secrets and clues hidden everywhere, Melody’s story is not what it seems at first and Dan quickly realizes that there is much more to discover, as well as a character who has a podcast and helps us have more details about it. The trailer for the series shows small details of a cult that is involved with the case, but that is something you have to discover for yourself, otherwise it may lose its impact.

They’re not the same, but having a mysterious apartment building, a missing woman, and a religious cult that doesn’t mean well makes us think of movies like Rosemary’s Baby and Roman Polanski’s Tenant.

The music

Music plays a huge role in horror (we saw it with Jaws, Hereditary and The Exorcist) and that’s something that Archivo 81 took into account. This is not a podcast, but a lot of attention was paid to the sounds and the soundtrack, which are key elements to create the macabre atmosphere (they worked on this Daisuke Sawa of The Morning Show and Ben Salisbury and Geoff Barrow of Annihilation), and this makes everything feel more mysterious.