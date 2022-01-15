The long-awaited release of HOTEL Transylvania 4 is here, but one notable cast member is missing.

Though the creepy crew will return in full force, Adam Sandler did not return to the film franchise as the voice of Dracula or in his previous role as executive producer.

Why isn’t Adam Sandler in Hotel Transylvania 4?

Sony announced in April 2021 that Sandler would not return as Dracula for the fourth film.

Sandler was the executive producer of the first three films, but has now walked away from the franchise entirely.

Although Sandler has not commented on his reasons for leaving the Hotel Transylvania movies, he reportedly signed a $250 million deal with Netflix in July 2020.

The new deal will see him make movies for Netflix and could reportedly take him away from Sony Pictures, his previous home.

As of January 2022, Sony Pictures has not confirmed why Sandler left the franchise.

Most read in Entertainment

Who replaces Adam Sandler as the voice of Dracula?

Brian Hull has replaced franchise star Adam Sandler as the voice of Dracula.

Hull has experience in the role, having previously voiced the character in the short film Monster Pets.

Directors Jennifer Kluska and Derek Drymon said in an interview with the UK’s Radio Times that the film’s story allowed them to make the change of actors.

Drymon said: “The fact that he became human was a good opportunity to do things a little differently. It could be a little bit different than it was in the movies, and it would be natural.

“So, it was the perfect movie for one person to walk in and fill those shoes.”

Kluska added, “We start with the design and how we make that character feel as different as possible. It will not animate the same; he won’t look the same.

“And it felt like embracing Brian and more specifically embracing what would be the difference in that as a human. I felt it was a great opportunity.”

two

Where can I watch Hotel Transylvania 4?

Hotel Transylvania 4 was originally meant to be released in theaters, but due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the new Omicron variant, Sony Pictures decided to release it in the comfort of your own home.

The fourth installment of the series was exclusively on Amazon Prime on the morning of January 14.

The movie will be free to anyone with an Amazon Prime subscription or free trial.

Sony Pictures releases trailer for Hotel Transylvania 4