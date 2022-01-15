Why Aaron Sorkin Refused To Write A Sex Scene For Nicole Kidman In A Movie He Wasn’t Proud Of

Nicole Kidman is no stranger to sex scenes in movies. The actress has been intimate several times with her co-stars throughout her prestigious filmography. But there was a point earlier in Kidman’s career when screenwriter Aaron Sorkin refused to write a sex scene for the star. And it was a movie Sorkin didn’t like very much.

Why Nicole Kidman considers her sex scenes important

Nicole Kidman | Don Arnold/Wire Image

Many celebrities have spoken about the awkwardness that comes with sex scenes. But there are other stars, like Nicole Kidman, who don’t mind enjoying that level of intimacy on screen. In an interview with Harpers Bazaar, Kidman addressed how his movies tend to get into very sexual places. But the actor assured that these types of scenes usually fulfill a fundamental narrative purpose.

“I’m not going to do it lightly,” Kidman said. “But if there is a reason for it… I have always said that [sex] It is a very important connection between human beings. Why wouldn’t you represent it on screen?

But throughout her career, Kidman has found that filmmakers may not always want to shoot sex scenes for the sake of the narrative. When a situation like that occurs, it could lead to an unpleasant experience for everyone involved.

Why Aaron Sorkin Refused To Write A Sex Scene For Nicole Kidman

Aaron Sorkin and Nicole Kidman | Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Aaron Sorkin is one of the most prolific screenwriters in Hollywood. But it didn’t always have the influence over the film industry that it has today. In a movie he wrote when he was younger, director Harold Becker wanted Sorkin to write a graphic sex scene. Sorkin pleased the director.

“Early in my career, I wrote a movie that I’m not proud of at all, it just turned into a disaster,” Sorkin once confided to USA Today. “Alec Baldwin and Nicole Kidman were in it. The director, very close to the start of photography, decided that we were missing a sex scene between Alec and Nicole.”

But the scene Sorkin wrote was not up to the filmmaker’s standards.

“I went back to the hotel and wrote like four pages of jokes that ended with them falling into bed and we moved on the next day,” Sorkin continued. “Harold Becker said, ‘No, no, no, you have to write the scene.'”

Sorkin wasn’t sure what Becker wanted.

“I hadn’t written that much at the time, I had only written A few good men. And I said, ‘Boy, what exactly do you mean?’ And he was like, ‘Look, it’s easy, just go back to your hotel and write down what you’d like Nicole Kidman to do,’” Sorkin recalled.

The social network The writer was surprised by the request.

“I said, ‘Are you crazy?’” he recalled.

Sorkin soon walked away from the scene. But Becker went ahead with the take with Kidman and Baldwin, anyway.

“Made. It’s a terrible scene,” Sorkin said.

Aaron Sorkin believed in Nicole Kidman in ‘Being the Ricardos’ when Nicole Kidman didn’t believe in herself

▶» src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/WvrjCdtB0zM?feature=oembed” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

Aaron Sorkin and Nicole Kidman would work together again for the hit Amazon Prime movie, Being the Ricardos. When it was announced that Sorkin had cast Kidman in the lead role of Lucille Ball, he received some criticism for the casting. This soured Kidman’s initial enthusiasm for the role.

“I said yes to the role. Then I was like, ‘Oh my God, maybe I’m not okay,'” Kidman said according to The Indian Express. “Sorkin just believed in me even when I didn’t believe in myself.”

Sorkin was also confident that Kidman was skilled enough to surprise his vocal critics.

“I’m sure when people see the movie, they’ll walk away feeling that Nicole has made a very strong case for herself, but also, I found that you can really take advantage of low expectations,” Sorkin told The Hollywood Reporter. “I learned that with The social network.”

His faith in Kidman recently paid off for the actor, as he recently won a Golden Globe for his portrayal of Lucy.

RELATED: ‘Being the Ricardos’: Nicole Kidman Used This Iconic ‘I Love Lucy’ Scene as Daily Warmup for Playing Lucille Ball