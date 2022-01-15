Who is the ELIMINATED from Exatlón México this Sunday, January 16?

Exathlon Mexico has reached a quite stressful point for all the athletes within the beaches of the Dominican Republic, the fifth season became one of the most complicated for all the participants, since the production had to make some changes as the weeks progressed because the rating was not going in the best way.

Now after several months of competition, Pathfinders and Guardians must prepare mentally to have their last clashes before the Grand Final of Exathlon Mexico, hoping not to see any of his teammates leave in the process, because if so, both teams could be weakened at the most important point.

Unfortunately for the red team, their star athlete Jair Cervantes became the first eliminated of the week, leaving only 5 athletes within the Guardians team, who must join forces to not fall apart.

On the other hand, although it seemed that everything was safe for the blues, there are different spoilers that indicate that the Conquerors team is also going to lose one of its star athletes, this in the form of revenge on the part of the reds, who are not willing to give up so soon.

Who will be the next ELIMINATED from Exatlón México this Sunday, January 16?

As has been heard throughout the week, there are rumors about the departure of a blue athlete, who will not be able to enjoy her last days within Exathlon Mexico and he must leave all his teammates being so close to the Grand Final.

Although there is still no confirmation about how this last elimination duel of the week will be lived, it is believed that there will be a duel between Mariana Khalil and Paulina Martínez, which will lead the blue participant to have to leave the competition after a fairly close duel with a lot of adrenaline.

Regarding the technique of both athletes, we know that both Mariana Khalil like Paulina Martínez have proven to be one of the strongest in their team, however, after the departure of Jair Cervantes, the red team cannot afford to be left without more athletes at the moment.

You can live the duel of elimination of Exathlon Mexico sharp at 7:30 pm this Sunday through the Azteca UNO signal, so you will live the intense moment during the circuit pass that could leave one of the two teams quite disappointed.