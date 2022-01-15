Which Marvel Character Represents You Best According To Your Zodiac Sign

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a franchise that represents and adapts the content of Marvel Comics And it is considered a popular icon in superhero fan culture.

This company gained great popularity in the 1990s, generating a fanaticism that remains to this day. His loyal fans eagerly await each new release or adaptation of his films.

Among his most recognized films are Hombre de Hierro, spider-man, avengers, Captain America Y Black Widow. They have released series like Wanda Vision Y Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. that have gained great worldwide recognition.

Aries – Wanda Maximoff

The protagonist of the series Wanda Vision share characteristics with Aries people.

Wanda Maximoff She is a woman with great willpower.. You have an innate ability to lead and get what you want, facing impossible challenges without fear. His personality is strong and he is not afraid to go on new adventures. betting everything he owns.

Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff Elizabeth Olsen

Taurus – Hulk

Taurus people share qualities of their personality with Bruce Banner, better known as the Hulk.

This character is methodical thanks to his profession as a scientist. He does not tolerate disorder and disorganization, which cause him great discomfort. If he gets angry, he can be one of the most angry people in the world showing all his anger.

The gesture that announces the imminent transformation: Bruce Banner (Edward Norton) will become the Hulk

Gemini – Spider-Man

The character that is played by Tom Holland in the latest installment of the Spider-Man saga: no way home, presents a great duality in his personality. Such like the Gemini people, Peter Parker has two faces.

On the one hand he is an introverted and calm man, but when he plays this superhero he is a charismatic and supportive being who is not afraid to venture out to solve injustices.

Aries people can feel interpreted with Peter Parker or the superhero he embodies, Spider Man matt kennedy

Cancer – Iron Man

This famous superhero played by Robert Downey Jr. has the typical characteristics of Cancer people.

Tony Stark is a person with a big heart, being more sensitive than he seems. His strong character disguises these characteristics, so those who get to know him are really surprised. This willing to give everything for who he loves, he is passionate and persevering.

Like Cancer people, Tony Stark is a sensitive subject who hides behind a shell. PARAMOUNT

Leo-Loki

Leo people can be self-centered, a quality that identifies Loki’s character.

This man he is charismatic and charming, knows how to communicate and attract attention. He uses the magnetism he generates in others to benefit himself. He is a strong person who can get what he wants when he puts his mind to it., but you must put the ego aside to achieve it.

Leo people, like Loki, must put their ego aside to advance their goals

Virgo – Captain Marvel

Captain Marvel is a woman who fights for compliance and equality. She is fair and follows rules, just like Virgo people.

She is a great companion, she knows how to cooperate with others for a common good. Disorganization and lack of order are difficult for him.

The sense of justice of Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) relates her to the people of Virgo Marvel Studios – Archive

Libra – Black Panther

Is one of the most loved characters by all, thanks to the interpretation of Chadwick Boseman. Black Panther demands justice and fairness, just like the people of Libra.

He is a man who knows how to fight for equality, using its mediating abilities when debating. He is a determined person, impunity anguishes him and he fights against it.

Chadwick Boseman in Black Panther

Scorpio – Black Widow

Portrayed by acclaimed Scarlett Johansson, Natasha Romanoff’s character has great secrets. Like Scorpio people, she never lets her emotions fully show, no one knows what happened in her life or what she really thinks. She is reserved and has great willpower when it comes to fighting for the common good..

The superheroine Black Widow has in common with the people of Scorpio her tenacity

Thor – Sagittarius

Adventurous and energetic, they are characteristics that Thor has in common with Sagittarius people. The so-called God of Thunder is a nomad by nature. He likes helping people and knowing their customs. He is pleasant, friendly and cordial, it does not cost him much effort to like him and socialize, generating great alliances wherever he goes.

Just like Sagittarius people, Thor is a nomad by nature.

Capricorn – Captain America

The people of Capricorn They may be the strictest and most colloquial of the zodiac. Captain America fits these characteristics very well, being one of the most serious and responsible superheroes in the Marvel universe. You have a clear goal and want success more than anything else in your life.

Captain America is prudent and serious, as well as the people of Capricorn

Aquarius – Star-Lord

Aquarius people stand out for being one of the most creative of the zodiac. They always find an alternative solution to the problems that come their way.

Star-Lord is an independent person who loves music and knows how to appreciate art.. Like Aquarius people, he is sensitive but fails to show his feelings clearly.

The character of Star-Lord, played by Chris Pratt, is creative and sensitive, but like Aquarians he does not show his weakness.

Pisces – Gamora

Gamora and Pisces people find themselves being underestimated by others on many occasions. This character is reserved, but can be decisive when he wants to be. He knows how to express what he wants, although he often opts for mystery as a strategy.