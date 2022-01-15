WhatsApp: trick to know the location of a contact

Halftime

The Technological tools They no longer only work to help us in professional tasks, but even in our day to day. And, in this sense, WhatsApp is more than a messaging applicationa, so much so that until could help us in an emergency.

How?

Beyond the posts Y calls, which are extremely useful, this tool could allow you to locate a contact you are worried about. It could be the case that the messages do not arrive or it takes a long time without being “online”.

What’s more it is not necessary for that contact to send you their location so that you can specify it. so we will share with you the steps you must follow to be able to achieve it.

Just remember that this trick must be used for an emergency, since it is important to take care of the privacy of other people.

How does it work?

Before starting, it is important that you know that in order to do it you must keep your session open of WhatsApp in the version whatsapp web. And your computer must have the Windows 10 operating system.

Also, you should only have open WhatsApp Web tab, so you will have to close the other windows. And extremely important, to be able to know the location of the contact you must have a recent conversation with him.

How to access WhatsApp Web?

Go to https://web.whatsapp.com.

And there you will see a QR code, which you must scan with your cell phone.

To scan it just go to your app.

Enter the main menu represented by three dots at the top of the screen and choose the “Linked Devices” option.

Steps to know the location of a contact in case of an emergency

See the part of your conversations.

When you are in them, press the Control + Alt + Delete keys to open the Windows task manager.

Then press the Win key (the one with the Windows logo) + R to open “Run” and type “cmd” in the field, followed by “Enter”.

You will see a command prompt, where you should type “netstat-an” and press “Enter”.

Then the IP address of the contact you are looking for will appear. You must copy it.

Then enter the page www.ip-adress.com/ip-address/lookup, and enter the previously obtained address. And so you will get the location.

Just remember that the location it offers you is approximate and is not given in real time.

