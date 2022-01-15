WhatsApp: Trick to know if your friend has added you

Today we will introduce you to a trick with which you will learn to know if your friend has added you or not in the famous application of WhatsApp, so continue reading so you know step by step how to do it.

If you still don’t really know if your friend has added you to WhatsApp, we’ll tell you how with this sensational trick.

If you have previously noticed a change in your friend’s or your partner’s WhatsApp and you want to know if they really have you scheduled, there is actually a tutorial that will allow you to know 100% if that person you doubt has added your number to the app. fast messaging.

It should be noted that for this it is not necessary to have to download some other application that complements WhatsApp, since everything is achieved from the same application.

However, remember that this trick will only work on devices that have the updated program.

STEPS TO KNOW IF YOUR FRIEND OR PARTNER HAS ADDED YOU TO WHATSAPP

The first thing will be to enter WhatsApp.

Then click on the three dots in the upper corner on Android.

Now click on Broadcast List.

In the case of iPhones, you only have to click on “Broadcast lists”.

Now select all the contacts that you have doubts if they have you added or not.

Later he sends a message.

Wait a few minutes and hours for the message to be sent and read.

At that moment you will see all the names that read your message.

If it only appears that your message has been sent and received by a person, but not read, it means that they have not added you as a contact.

For this you can also write to him and check if you do not see his profile picture, his last connection time, his status, etc.

And that’s how easy it is to apply this simple trick that you will undoubtedly want to try as soon as you finish reading this note.

On the other hand, it is worth mentioning that we constantly share tricks and new functions within the messaging application, so we recommend that you always be very alert so that you are updated day by day with what is new in the app.