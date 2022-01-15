WhatsApp: So you can know with which contact your friend shares more photos

The messaging application used by millions of people around the world has one more function that we will reveal to you here, did you know that WhatsApp has the modality or function to know which contact shares more photos?

This feature can reveal which person your friend or partner exchanges the most photos with via WhatsApp. It should be noted that before giving you this tutorial it will be at your own risk, since there is a section to know who you send more images to.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker