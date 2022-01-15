WhatsApp: So you can know with which contact your friend shares more photos

The messaging application used by millions of people around the world has one more function that we will reveal to you here, did you know that WhatsApp has the modality or function to know which contact shares more photos?

This feature can reveal which person your friend or partner exchanges the most photos with via WhatsApp. It should be noted that before giving you this tutorial it will be at your own risk, since there is a section to know who you send more images to.

It should be noted that this trick has to be from the WhatsApp of the person with whom you want to know with which contact more images are sent through said application.

How to know with which contact your friend or partner exchanges more photos?

The first step to know with which contact your friend or partner exchanges more photos will be to enter the application of WhatsApp of the phone of the person you want to investigate.

In the second step you must enter the Configuration or Settings, in the third step, you must open where it says the Storage and data option. Then you must click on Manage storage and in that section you will see not only the weight of all the conversations of WhatsApp.

You will also have in the lower part more information about what is the chat of WhatsApp which has more weight. In case you see what happens to Megas, this means that that person has decided to share more images or photos with one of their contacts.

It should be noted that the list that will be displayed will depend on the weight of each conversation, on the other hand, if your friend or partner decides to delete said conversation from WhatsApp, the counter will be reset to zero.

These are the new WhatsApp features for 2022

Photo notifications, so far, photo notifications WhatsApp they only showed the caller’s name and a preview of the last incoming message, this will change when the contact photo is added to the notices.

Video muted by default

One of the adjustments you will make WhatsApp is that it will allow you to silence by default all the disappointed multimedia content, this means that it can be played without audio, even when the volume of the phone itself has not been muted.

WhatsApp on various cell phones

The possibility of accessing a list of the conversations in the WhatsApp on different devices at the same time was unthinkable a couple of years ago. Since in the desktop version (WhatsApp Web) the cell phone had to be connected to the same Wi-Fi network so that it could continue to work, but that will no longer be the case.

The situation will change this 2022, when such an application can be used from the personal mobile and the company mobile at the same time, regardless of whether one is outside the network.

AC