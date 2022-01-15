What will be the name of Checo Pérez’s new car for the 2022 season

Checo Pérez drove the RB16B during the 2021 Formula 1 season (Photo: REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed)

With the beginning of 2022, the countdown began so that the teams of Formula 1 start the engines in a new season, after one of the most exciting years in the history of the category that concluded with the world title of Max Verstappen.

Red Bull Racing had a champion driver again after seven years and did so with a single-seater called RB16B, because being almost a replica of the one they used during the 2020 season, they only added a ‘B’ at the end; however, for the 2022 season the name will take a significant numerical leap.

The Austrian team announced that the car with which they will compete Czech Perez Y Max Verstappen the next season will be named RB18, so they will restore the historical numbering with which they compete since 2005, when they entered Formula 1.

Red Bull Racing unveiled the name of the new car for the 2022 Formula 1 season (Photo: Red Bull Racing)

In the 2005 season, Red Bull Racing landed in the highest category of motorsports, after the purchase of Jaguar Racing and they did it with a 10-cylinder single-seater driven by David Coulthard, as main pilot, accompanied by Christian Klieen Y Vitantonio Liuzzi in the second unit.

That single-seater was named RB1 and began the consecutive numbering of their cars each season, until in 2021 they interrupted the tradition to add a ‘B’ to the end of the RB16, since it was the same car with which they had raced in 2020, although with the pertinent modifications to make a leap in quality.

Looking ahead to the new 2022 season, Red Bull will continue with the numbering and will use the RB18 as a name to honor their 18th year in the Formula 1, so the number 17 will no longer be occupied as some speculations indicated.

For the 2022 season, Formula 1 promoted a new regulation that will revolutionize the designs of the single-seaters in search of more action on the track (Photo: Europa Press)

For this reason, the second car that Sergio Perez will drive aboard Red Bull will be the RB18, with whom he hopes to fight the Drivers World Championship and help his team win the constructors’ title, in a season that will mark the beginning of a new era in single-seaters.

With the arrival of Liberty Media as the new company that owns the Formula 1, the budget of the teams was changed and the design of the car underwent the most important modification in the modern era, because with the aim of make chases and overtaking more exciting, the “ground effect” will return, which will cause a smaller amount of dirty air that was generated between the pursued car and the pursuer.

Until last year, when a pilot was in front of another it generated a wind tunnel that hit squarely in the front part of the one coming from just behind, causing a loss of up to 50% of aerodynamic load, which resulted in there could hardly be any overtaking on the straights.

Red Bull Racing’s RB18 car concept design for the 2022 season (Photo: Twitter/@RedBullRacing)

With the new tweaks, now that 50% would be reduced to 10% which would cause more overtaking to occur, according to the reports presented by the organization.

Among the most important details that the new cars will have will be the tires, which will become 18 inches and with baffles on top, in addition to possible sponsors on the wheels through LED lighting.

The car will weigh 38 kilograms more, it will have a more robust appearance and its dimensions will increase, so, in theory, they will be a little less fast than the cars of 2021; however, performance gaps between all teams are expected to decrease substantially.

