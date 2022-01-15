What will be the first premium model, the Xiaomi 12 Ultra or the Mix 5?

In recent weeks it has there have been discrepancies if Xiaomi will finally present its future 12 Ultra, or if the details associated with this model would belong to the Xiaomi Mix 5.

It is true that there are rumors that the Xiaomi 12 Ultra will be the first in the series to implement a selfie camera behind the screen. A feature so far unique to the Mix range.

In both cases, these models are focused on the range premium of the company. It is even possible that for the first time Xiaomi offers us a Pro model of the Mix range this year.

Similarly, for any of the three models, all rumors point to a configuration for the rear camera module with three sensors. A 50MP main sensor, a 48MP ultra wide angle and a 48MP telephoto lens.

The differences, according to rumours, lie in the zoom levels of 2x or 5x. But while the Mix is ​​expected for spring, the 12 Ultra still does not have an arrival date.

Maybe Xiaomi has prioritized the development of the Mix against the 12 Ultra. But the users of the global market will remain in the same since it seems that none of these models is focused on our market.

