What to watch today on TV? Saturday, January 15, 2022 | TV

‘Notting Hill’

United Kingdom, 1998 (118 minutes). Director: Roger Michelle. Cast: Hugh Grant, Julia Roberts, Rhys Ifans.

Quite a box office bomb in its day, Notting Hill It is a comedy that, although it does not bring anything new to the genre, tells a funny story with simplicity and skill. It is not little these days. Hugh Grant is a bookseller who falls in love with Julia Roberts, a movie star: the gags are served.

17.30 / Movistar Classics

‘Fiddler on the Roof’

Fiddler on the Roof. USA, 1971 (180 minutes). Director: Norman Johnson. Cast: Topol, Norman Crane, Rosalind Harris, Leonard Frey.

A masterpiece by the irregular Norman Jewison that adapts Roger Stein’s theatrical script to achieve an exciting story that is supported by a literally masterful staging. The ups and downs of a Jewish family in Russia before the Revolution, seasoned with splendid musical numbers, give shape to an unforgettable narrative, dramatic and tender in equal parts.

17.40 / Hollywood

‘The sixth Sense’

The Sixth Sense. USA, 1999 (102 minutes). Director: M. Night Shyamalan. Cast: Bruce Willis, Haley Joel Osment, Toni Collette.

Shyamalan’s first success is a masterpiece in which he reinvents “ghost” cinema through a display of mise-en-scène. Sparing in sensationalisms and abundant in uneasiness, The sixth Sense uses images that are as strict as they are leisurely, recovering the flavor of classic cinema. Shyamalan traps the viewer with a ubiquitous camera that dissects his characters and weaves together exceptionally unhealthy and gloomy sequences with an almost musical cadence. Even today it is an essential work.

18.20 / TCM

‘The man who was never there’

The Man Who Wasn’t There . USA, 2001 (110 minutes). Director: Joel Coen and Ethan Coen. Cast: Billy Bob Thornton, Frances McDormand.

A cinematographic wonder drenched in nihilism in which the Coen brothers propose a thriller which is only in appearance. The man who was never there traces a terrible study of the human condition at the expense of a modest barber who will be involved in a cloudy spiral of passion and crime. He is a man incapable of feeling any emotion; a man who is passing through, who smokes, works and drinks while life goes by around him, impervious to social routine. From their hand, and between images of unapproachable depth, the Coens show that existentialism can still have a place in modern cinema.

21.30 / Telecinco

Betis-Sevilla in the King’s Cup

A Seville derby arrives in the Copa del Rey. Betis and Sevilla meet at the Benito Villamarín stadium in an always passionate tie that adds the incentive of playing a single game. Both teams go to the duel in very good shape. Sevilla are second in the league championship and Betis are third in the table.

21.30 / The 1

The fight for the Lady of Elche, in ‘Weekly Report’

The report disputed heritage, that today opens the contents of Weekly report, analyzes the request that the Lady of Elche temporarily return to her place of origin, to celebrate the 125th anniversary of her discovery. The Heritage Law of 1985 established that archaeological finds are the responsibility of the Autonomous Community where they appear, but without retroactive effects, which means that the Lady of Elche is still in Madrid, in the National Archaeological Museum. In addition to Elche, Weekly report He has also traveled to Villanueva de Sigena, in Huesca, which recovered in court various sarcophagi and Gothic sculptures from his monastery that were exhibited in the Museum of Lleida, as well as the Museum of National Underwater Archeology in Cartagena, where the treasure of the frigate Nuestra Señora de las Mercedes, which the treasure hunters of odyssey they tried to plunder. The program also includes the report heirlooms in discord, that shows how the pandemic, with its successive isolations, has left some older people with a feeling of abandonment and has increased the cases of parents who decide to disinherit their children.

21.30 / The Sixth

‘laSexta noche’ welcomes Cristina Almeida and García-Margallo

The current affairs space presented by José Yélamo analyzes current political and social affairs. This week’s delivery will feature the presence on the set of the lawyer and politician Cristina Almeida and the former Minister of Foreign Affairs José Manuel García-Margallo. In addition, the program will analyze the latest news regarding the pandemic. To finish, it will include an interview with actor Javier Gutiérrez.

22.00 / Movistar Drama

‘The Theory of Everything’

UK, 2014 (120 minutes). Director: James Marsh. Cast: Eddie Redmayne, Felicity Jones, Charlie Cox, Emily Watson, David Thewlis.

The suggestive and dramatic life of Stephen Hawking shapes a film with the soul of a melodrama, but with a refined and attentive style. the theory of everything embraces the character and turns both in his professional discoveries and in his daily existence, especially in the relationship with his first wife. Eddie Redmayne delivers memorable work, but so does Felicity Jones, who embodies deep love for someone inexorably handicapped.

22.00 / Four

‘The Bridge of Spies’

Bridge of Spies. USA, 2015 (135 minutes). Director: Steven Spielberg. Cast: Tom Hanks, Mark Rylance, Amy Ryan.

Spielberg enters the universe of the Cold War in a film of impeccable technical billing, although of weak dramatic development, something surprising in a script written by the Coen brothers. More blackness and turbidity are missing in a work led by an exemplary work by Tom Hanks.

22.00 / DMAX

New season of ‘091: Police Alert’

The daily work of the agents who patrol the Spanish streets is the focus of the documentary series 091: Police alert, whose ninth season comes to DMAX. Its contents begin with the case of an editor of the program who, after working behind the cameras of the series for two years, now stands in front of the spotlight as a police officer to star in the program’s stories. The team will accompany their former partner during a night patrol in the Vallecas neighborhood.

22.05 / The 1

‘La La Land’

USA, 2016 (130 min.). Director: Damien Chazelle. Cast: Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone, Rosemarie De Witt.

It took audacity to recreate the old musical cinema in the middle of 2016. Damien Chazelle assumes not only the visual modes, but also the spirit of the classics, and transforms an almost basic story into a masterpiece thanks to the incisiveness of his camera. Almost like Borges’s Pierre Menard, never has a copy seemed so modern.

23.55 / The 2

‘The theme night’, with the musical film

Space the theme night offers tonight two documentaries. Julie Andrews. The best melody of a life traces a portrait of the popular actress, winner of an Oscar in 1965 for her work in Mary Poppins, and an artistic icon for several generations. Next, The, the, the: the history of the musical travels through decades of cinema to review a genre that ranges from the films of Fred Astaire and Gigner Rogers to modern hits like La La Land.

0.05 / Movistar Classics

‘When fate catches up with us’

Soylent Green. USA, 1973 (92 minutes). Director: Richard Fleischer. Cast: Charlton Heston, Edward G. Robinson, Leigh Taylor Young.

Today he is an almost forgotten filmmaker, but Richard Fleischer worked under the system of the big studios for two decades and, despite not being able to be considered an author, he impregnated emblematic films such as The Vikings Y tragic saturday and masterpieces of the dimension of The Boston Strangler. This science fiction classic traces a bleak future, with an overcrowded New York turned into an unbreathable bubble of air, to create an environmental proclamation wrapped in the gloom of unsettling images. And it marks the last appearance on a screen of the great Edward G. Robinson.

