What to see? Will Smith’s new movie and a Spanish horror movie are streaming – Tvshow – 01/08/2022

A father determined to find the best future for his daughters

We must recognize the tenacity of Richard Williamsthe father of tennis players Venus and Serena, whom we meet in the film while trying to find a sponsor for his little daughters. Of course, being African-American in a Los Angeles slum is not good for marketing, and although Richard is convinced that the girls will be great athletes, the offers do not come. These inspiring stories are never simple.

king richardwhich came to streaming yesterday hbo maxreceived four Golden Globe nominations for Best Picture and Actor for Will Smithwho found dramas about people in difficult times a springboard for awards season. If he wins tomorrow it would not be surprising or unfair.

directorReinaldo Marcus Green. With:Will Smith, Demi Singleton, Saniyya Sidney, Aunjanue Ellis. Where:HBOMax. Origin: United States, 2021.

It’s good? Yes, it’s an emotional Golden Globe-nominated come-on movie.

A Spanish horror story with a beast from another era

The debut of David Casademunt arrived on Netflix on Thursday and quickly became one of the most watched on the platform by Uruguayans. It has, a priori, an air of The witchthe acclaimed film by Robert Eggers: a 19th century family lives in an isolated area, and their children have to face a beast that is both popular legend and condemnation.

In the wasteland this Inma Cuestas as the head of the family Asier Flores like a frightened child on whom much will depend on what happens in this hour and a half of tension. It is that the beast that threatens feeds, precisely, on the fragility of the people, and the more scared we are, the worse the result will be. It comes with good reviews.