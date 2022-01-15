What is Wordle’s January 14 response?

Getty What is the answer of the day?

Below you can find Wordle’s answer for today, January 14, 2022. If you don’t want the answer for Wordle 209 game, don’t read any further!

Some people promoted their success in the game on Twitter.

Wordle 209 5/6 🟨⬜🟨⬜⬜

🟨🟨⬜⬜🟨

⬜🟩🟩🟩⬜

⬜🟩🟩🟩⬜

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 Back to normal after my two stage answer earlier this week. Gah! — deafjonty (@deafjonty) January 14, 2022

Wordle 209 4/6 ⬛🟩🟩🟩⬛

⬛🟩🟩🟩⬛

🟩🟩🟩🟩⬛

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 The answer was one of my second row choices 😣 — 2022 singular sensation 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (@WinonaStryder) January 14, 2022

If you didn’t guess the answer in the six tries you were given and want to know the solution, read on. To give you a clue, many people Googled five-letter words that begin with “tan.” There aren’t many options that immediately come to mind when you remove the “s”. Vowel deletion can also confuse some.

Wordle is a free online word game that has exploded on social media and online.

This is what you need to know:

Today’s Wordle answer is: Tangy

The answer to the game of Wordle 209 is the word “spicy”.

Some people they couldn’t avoid give 209 Wordle’s response on Twitter.

According to Vocabulary.com, “If you like spicy flavors, you’ll probably enjoy lemonade that isn’t too sweet, as well as foods like blue cheese, lime-flavored Thai dishes, and plain yogurt. The adjective pungent comes from tang, ‘strong taste or smell’. The first definition of tang was ‘the stinging tongue of a snake’, from a root meaning ‘to bite’”.

If you are looking for Wordle’s reply 208 from January 13, 2022, instead, the reply to that Wordle was “abbey”.

How do you play Wordle?

The free game is available on the Wordle website which explains how to play it. It’s pretty simple. “Guess the WORD in 6 tries. Each guess must be a valid 5-letter word. Press the enter button to submit. After each guess, the color of the tiles will change to show how close your guess was to the word,” the website says.

The squares change color to help you guess today’s Wordle answer

‌Wordle Explained Color coding gives you clues as to how close you are when playing Wordle.

For example, if the letter square turns green, it means the letter is in the word and in the right place, but if it turns yellow, it means the letter is in the word but in the wrong place.

If the tile does not turn green or yellow, it means that the letter is not in the word at all.

A new Wordle is available every day, says the website.

To get started, just type in any five-letter word. Then hit enter, check the color and enter another. Keep going until you get the word right or run out of guesses.

If you choose a word that is not a word, it will say that it is not in the word list. You can repeat letters. For example, if you place the letter B on a square and that square turns green, meaning it’s okay, you can still place the letter B on another tile on your next turn.

According to NPR, everyone gets the same word and you can share your results on Twitter. People try to outperform other people by guessing the word accurately in the fewest number of tries.

Who created Wordle?

According to NPR, New York City software engineer Josh Wardle created Wordle and named it after him.

He originally did it for his partner Palak Shah, who “helped with some of the development,” according to NPR, which adds that the game has 2.7 million players and took off in October 2021.

You can practice Wordle here through a free Wordle answer file. This page has a Wordle wizard.

Follow Right Now on Instagram

READ THE ORIGINAL NEWS AT HEAVY.COM

READ MORE: Leo Messi announces that he will return to the courts soon